UFC fighters partaking in crossover boxing fights seems to have become more and more prevalent in recent times. While crossover boxing fights are not a new thing, their popularity has undoubtedly gained new heights after Logan and Jake Paul appeared on the scene.

YouTubers-turned-celebrity boxers, the Paul brothers have created headlines in boxing and MMA circles by challenging famous personalities from different disciplines. Logan Paul made his professional debut against fellow YouTuber JJ 'KSI' Olatunji in 2019 after having drawn with KSI in his sole white-collar fight a year prior.

Logan Paul lost the bout and did not take any more fights until his most recent exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather on June 6. While there was no official winner for the bout, Logan was lauded for surviving eight rounds with the former multi-division world champion.

Following in his brother's footsteps, Jake Paul made his professional debut on the same card that his brother fought KSI on in 2019. After scoring a technical knockout win against AnEsonGib in his debut, Jake Paul went on to knockout former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

After being criticized for the quality of his opponents, Jake Paul took on former UFC fighter Ben Askren. Paul finished Askren before the two-minute mark of the opening round, which is proof of his legitimate knockout power. Jake Paul has now further stepped up his competition and is scheduled to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

With their current rises in the fight world, it is likely that the Paul siblings will find more and more UFC fighters stepping inside the ring against them moving forward. As the dynamics of the fight game change, let's take a look at 3 UFC fighters who can outclass the Paul brothers in boxing and 2 fighters who will likely lose to them:

#3 UFC fighter who can outclass the Paul Brothers in boxing: Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal's knockout of Ben Askren gets the Rick and Morty treatment by the homey @rayrod747. pic.twitter.com/V6xr3N3wi1 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 7, 2019

Since Jorge Masvidal is one of the most popular MMA fighters, there is a high probability of him facing one of the Paul brothers at some point in his career. Masvidal is an elite striker who entered the MMA scene on the back of his famous backyard brawls.

'Gamebred' is a true veteran of the sport and currently holds a 35-15 professional record with 16 knockout wins. Although Masvidal is coming off back-to-back UFC losses, he is still likely to get the better of the Paul brothers on any given day. Masvidal also has the added advantage of having worked with Jake Paul for his boxing match against Ben Askren.

