This is boring. Boo! - Nate Diaz slams Islam Makhachev's fighting style despite dominiant UFC 259 win

Islam Makhachev defeated Drew Dober via submission in the third round at UFC 259. This puts Islam Makhachev on a 7-fight win streak which is the 2nd longest active win streak amongst UFC lightweights after Charles Oliveira (8).

UFC star Nate Diaz took to Twitter within moments of Makahchev's victory to express his views on the fight. Despite Makhachev's dominant victory, Nate Diaz labeled the fight as boring. Put off by Islam Makhachev's fighting style, Nate Diaz wrote:

This a wack fight boring as f**k. Booo

One of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC, Nate Diaz is known to put on a show with his in-cage taunting, dirty boxing and elite-level jiu-jitsu.

The younger Diaz sibling remained unimpressed by Islam Makhachev's performance at UFC 259. The Dagestani fighter was well aware of Drew Dober's striking prowess and chose to take the 'easy' approach of wearing him down on the ground to eventually pick up submission with an arm-triangle from half guard.

Team Khabib is backing Islam Makhachev as a top lightweight

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev have been partners since their teens when they used to train under the tutelage of Khabib's father, Abulmanap Nurmagomedov in Dagestan. Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov currently train together at AKA under head coach, Javier Mendes. Khabib was also present in Makhachev's corner at his UFC 259 bout.

The entire team have never been shy of their praise for Islam Makhachev and are confident of him rising to championship glory. Former UFC two-divison champion Daniel Cormier, who shares a great bond with the Dagestani athletes, is confident that Islam Makahchev will be the ideal replacement for Khabib Nurmagomedov as a dominant force at lightweight. Coach Javier Mendes has previously revealed that Makhachev is the only fighter to win a round against Khabib in sparring. In an interview with ESPN MMA, Javier Mendes said of Makhachev-

People need to understand this guy is a machine. Outside of him getting caught with a good shot, I don't see anybody taking this guy and outworking him in any area. Anything can happen with these little gloves ... but I don't see anybody outpointing him. I really don't. And I'm not joking.