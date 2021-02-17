Jorge Masvidal UFC record: How does 'Gamebred' compare with Kamaru Usman?

Jorge Masvidal is currently the No. 4 ranked contender in the UFC's welterweight division. At 36 years of age, Jorge Masvidal is a veteran and one of the truest players in the game. Jorge Masvidal made his professional MMA debut in 2003, at the age of 18 and currently sports a 35-14-0 record.

After his third-round TKO win over Gilbert Burns, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has cemented his position at the top of the 170 lbs division. Jorge Masvidal had previously faced Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 when he stepped up on six days notice. Usman won the fight via unanimous decision, but it was deemed a dull affair by many fans and enthusiasts.

Kamaru Usman called out Jorge Masvidal in his post-fight interview at UFC 258:

"'Oh, I took the fight on six days’ notice, give me three weeks and see what I’ll do.’ I’ll give you a whole training camp. This time I want to stop him for real because I think that’s the only thing that’s going to close his mouth. Pretending walking around here like he’s Jesus or something. Well, I’m going to put him in a coffin this time."

Kamaru Usman has now defended his title three times since he dominated Tyron Woodley to earn it. With his win over Gilbert Burns, the Nigerian Nightmare is riding on a 17-fight winning streak, including an unbeaten 13-0 in the UFC, with dominant victories over six of the current top ten in the division.

Can Jorge Masvidal dethrone Kamaru Usman?

Jorge Masvidal became an internet sensation after his backyard brawls against Kimbo Slice prodigy, Ray. One of the most seasoned fighters in the game, his record does not show it, with several controversial decisions against him.

With a highlight-reel knockout of Darren Till, ' Street Jesus' started 'baptizing' people. Jorge Masvidal then knocked out the previously unbeaten Ben Askren with a devastating flying knee that still holds the UFC record for the fastest knockout. Jorge Masvidal's stock rose even higher as he beat Nate Diaz up for three rounds at UFC 244 with the BMF title on the line.

Many believe that Jorge Masvidal is the best boxer in the UFC. With a background in streetfighting, Jorge Masvidal is undoubtedly a well-rounded striker, and his exotic striking capabilities could pose a threat to Kamaru Usman in a potential rematch.