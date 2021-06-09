3 UFC fighters who were kickboxing stars before transitioning to MMA

There are many different pathways to the UFC for professional fighters. Due to the exponential growth in popularity of professional MMA in the last 10 years, more and more we are seeing fighters train in mixed martial arts from the ground up - but this wasn’t always the case.

As the octagon has become the pinnacle theater to display the perfect blend of combat sports skills, transitioning to MMA from a different discipline has been a mainstay in the UFC. Moreso, if a fighter is already a star in boxing, wrestling or kickboxing, then it is a no-brainer for UFC president Dana White to sign them.

Let’s take a look at three UFC fighters who were kickboxing stars before transitioning to MMA.

#3 Alistair Overeem - UFC career 2011-2021

UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Volkov

Recently released by the UFC, Alistair ‘The Demolition Man’ Overeem has had an incredible MMA career. The Dutchman can boast wins over the likes of Fabricio Werdum (twice), Brock Lesnar, Vitor Belfort (twice), Mark Hunt (twice), Junior Dos Santos and Frank Mir.

To last 22 years in professional MMA is a feat in itself, but to have victories over a veritable who’s who of the UFC Hall of Fame is simply staggering. In 67 professional MMA fights, Overeem has a record of 47-19 (with one no contest), 25 wins coming by way of knockout.

Before his UFC debut in 2011, ‘The Demolition Man’ had already made his name in the kickboxing world. Overeem finished the sport with a record of 10-4, the highlight of which was his very last kickboxing match. Defeating Peter Aerts via TKO in round one, Overeem became the 2010 K-1 World Grand Prix Champion.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Overeem has signed a multi-fight deal with kickboxing promotion Glory, so perhaps we will see the Dutchman lift kickboxing gold yet again!

#2 Stephen Thompson - UFC career 2012-present

UFC Fight Night: Thompson v Neal

A win and a loss were the first two UFC results for Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson in 2012. Soon after that, he began to find his way inside the octagon. During the next four years, ‘Wonderboy’ amassed a seven-fight win-streak prior to his first title match against welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Unfortunately Thompson did not get the result he had hoped for in either of his two fights against ‘The Chosen One’.

After a few hit-and-miss years since then, ‘Wonderboy’ will now face Gilbert Burns at UFC 264. A win against the Brazilian would likely put Thompson in title contention for the first time in over four years.

Something of a phenomenon before he came to the UFC, Thompson was undefeated in every kickboxing fight he had ever competed in. In an incredible 57 fights - 37 amateur, 20 professional - ‘Wonderboy’ rose to fame and was the number one ranked fighter in Chuck Norris’ World Combat League in 2006.

#1 Israel Adesanya - UFC career 2018-present

UFC 259: Blachowicz v Adesanya

At UFC 263 this weekend, Israel Adesanya will attempt to get back in the winning column in his rematch with Marvin Vettori.

The Nigerian New Zealander ambitiously attempted to achieve champ-champ status by moving up to light heavyweight in March, suffering defeat at the hands of ‘Polish Power’ Jan Blachowicz. It was his first loss inside the octagon.

Still undefeated in nine UFC middleweight fights, ‘The Last Stylebender’ started his middleweight dominance in the kickboxing world. In 80 professional kickboxing matches Adesanya left the sport with an outstanding record of 75-5 with a win percentage of 93.75%.

Edited by Jack Cunningham