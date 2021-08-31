3 UFC fights that could reach 1 million pay-per-view buys in 2022

There aren’t many fighters in the UFC who possess the power to secure over a million pay-per-view buys every single time they enter the octagon. Whether through a fight that pitches two stars together or an animosity-fueled grudge match, it still takes a blockbuster headlining bout to bring such a massive number of eyes to an event.

There is arguably only one individual on the UFC roster that the promotion can rely on to sell big for every card they're at the top of. When it comes to event promotion, no fighter is capable of selling a fight better than Conor McGregor. Whether through his famous trash talk or the great bouts he’s been a part of, the Irishman never fails to put fans in seats and eyes on screens.

Not only did McGregor headline the promotion’s most successful PPV in history alongside the recently retired Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he’s also main evented seven of the nine highest-selling PPVs in UFC history.

With UFC 264's 1.8M PPV buys...



Conor McGregor has headlined 7 of the 9 highest-selling PPVs in UFC history.



1️⃣ McGregor-Khabib

2️⃣ McGregor-Poirier 3

3️⃣ McGregor-Diaz

4️⃣ McGregor-Poirier 2

5️⃣ Lesnar-Mir 2

6️⃣ McGregor-Diaz 2

7️⃣ McGregor-Aldo

8️⃣ Usman-Masvidal

9️⃣ McGregor-Alvarez pic.twitter.com/bYWkFrT7Hr — Sports Section (@SportsSection) July 13, 2021

Top-drawing UFC stars

As well as the top-five selling PPVs, some entertaining and highly anticipated matchups have also reached the impressive number of one million. Holly Holm’s memorable victory over former women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 achieved 1.1 million buys. Rousey’s final fight against current two-division UFC champ Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 achieved the same number a year later.

Former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE star Brock Lesnar has also proven to be a high-drawing athlete in MMA. Alongside former heavyweight kingpins Randy Couture, Cain Velasquez and Shane Carwin, 'The Beast Incarnate' has helped PPVs surpass the million mark three times.

With Conor McGregor out until 2022 following his horrific broken leg at UFC 264, we may have to wait until the turn of the year for another event to hit one million PPV buys.

With that said, here are three fights we could see surpass the impressive milestone in 2022.

#3. Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

Whatever happens for the rest of Conor McGregor's career, whether he reaches the top again or not, a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz has to happen. It's one of the only matchups that most fans and pundits have assumed will happen later down the line.

2022 seems to be an opportunity for the bout to finally go down. McGregor has laid the groundwork for a fourth fight with Dustin Poirier, who has also suggested it could happen, but if 'The Diamond' faces and beats current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, can the Irishman return and walk straight into a title fight? Of course. With his star power and the UFC's desire to sell big, it wouldn't be surprising if McGregor fought for the title despite being 1-3 at 155 pounds.

But what would make more sense? A third clash with Nate Diaz. Against Leon Edwards at UFC 263, the Stockton native showed he can still get the crowd on its feet and enhanced his reputation as a fan favorite with a final-minute flurry. If the fight happens next year, there's no doubt it would surpass one million PPV buys.

The pair's first clash at UFC 196 raked in just over 1.3 million buys. With their feud intensified by Diaz's upset victory, their rematch went even better and sold an incredible 1.6 million buys. Factoring in both men's star power and the inevitable anticipation around McGregor's return, there's no doubt this fight will attract well over one million buys if it happens in 2022.

#2. Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou

We really should have already seen how many buys this blockbuster clash would attract. The fact Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou didn't meet inside the octagon this year is not a good look for the UFC.

Jon Jones' heavyweight debut is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated moments in MMA right now. Couple that with Ngannou's powerful reign of dominance since 2018 and we have the biggest fight that could be made in the UFC right now. And yet, the promotion's brass weren't willing to splash the cash to make it happen and now Jon Jones is sitting out until 2022.

The heavyweight title picture is currently looking pretty cramped. Stipe Miocic is still after his trilogy with 'The Predator' and Ciryl Gane now boasts interim gold and a unification bout with Ngannou is surely next. But should the Cameroonian defeat 'Bon Gamin', a clash with Jones in 2022 is back on the cards.

Despite neither man ever headlining a PPV that reached one million buys, the anticipation for this one could well get it over the line. Jones' highest-selling PPV was his rematch with Daniel Cormier, which sold 875,000 buys. With the star power of Ngannou and Jones' lengthy spell on the side-lines, 'Bones' could well surpass one million for the first time when he returns in 2022.

#1. Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 4

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Ahead of their clash in July, not many would have imagined a fourth fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor being a possibility. But the culmination of the UFC 264 main event, which saw the fight end after the first round following a gruesome leg break suffered by McGregor, has left a tetralogy firmly on the table.

Following his injury, McGregor was back in promotional mode and laid down the groundwork for another meeting inside the octagon by continuing his attacks on Poirier and his wife, Jolie. 'The Diamond' revealed he'd be open to a fourth clash and UFC president Dana White suggested post-fight that there has to be one after the inconclusive end to the trilogy.

With Dustin Poirier targeting a fight for gold against Charles Oliveira, McGregor could well look to return in 2022 and challenge for the lightweight title should 'The Diamond' hold it at the time. Despite his record at 155 pounds, it stands to reason White and the UFC won't care when it comes to the Irishman.

Given the level PPV buys the two fights between McGregor and Poirier sold this year, which was1.6 million for UFC 257 and 1.8 million for UFC 264, a fourth fight between the two stars would likely challenge the two million mark, especially given their ongoing war of words on social media.

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by Harvey Leonard