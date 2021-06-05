3 of the worst stylistic matches in the UFC for Francis Ngannou

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou put on a near-flawless performance in his most recent octagon appearance, knocking out the former champion Stipe Miocic in only two rounds.

When Ngannou first signed for the UFC, he primarily relied upon his natural power and athleticism to dominate many lower-tier heavyweights. 'The Predator' became so reliant on this aspect of his game that he appeared to forgo the expansion of his skill-set in certain areas.

When Francis Ngannou first came up against Stipe Miocic, the latter made the flaws in 'The Predator's' game blatantly obvious. A lackluster performance against Derrick Lewis followed, which forced Ngannou to reevaluate his approach to training as a martial artist.

Ngannou has since demonstrated a plethora of improvements to his skill-set, having picked up many KO victories whilst simultaneously showing off a level of defensive awareness and shot selection that had not previously been present.

However, as is the case for every UFC champion, there will always be challengers that present new threats. In the following list, we will look at three opponents in the heavyweight division that could give Francis Ngannou trouble.

#3 Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis

One of only two men to defeat Ngannou in the UFC, Derrick Lewis is set to be the next man to challenge the heavyweight champion. Lewis' biggest threat is his power. He is arguably the only man to rival Francis Ngannou for the strongest punch in the promotion.

Ngannou has never been knocked out during his UFC career. However, Lewis certainly has the power to leave the champ unconscious on the canvas. Ngannou, of course, also has the ability to do the same to Lewis. This makes the outcome of their fight anybody's guess.

#2 Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane

There already appears to be a built-in narrative for the inevitable matchup between these colossal mixed martial artists. Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou are former training partners, with 'The Predator' only recently leaving the gym. There appears to be some level of bad blood surrounding his exit, with Gane's coach Fernand Lopez openly condemning Ngannou's actions.

Rivalry aside, Gane's skill-set could give Ngannou legitimate problems. His level of mobility is near unheard of in the heavyweight division. This, combined with an extensive Muay Thai background, makes Gane a dangerous foe for Ngannou to face inside the octagon.

#1 Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones

Was there ever any doubt? Jon Jones is one of the greatest MMA fighters to have ever competed in the UFC, and he ruled the light heavyweight division for nearly a decade. However, he has now relinquished his 205lb belt in favor of moving up a division.

Jones' well-rounded style could cause Francis Ngannou a multitude of problems. His long frame allows for strikes from range, including his notorious oblique kick that has ruined the knees of many a fighter. His wrestling game is also of an incredibly high level, an aspect of Ngannou's skill-set that has previously been exploited to great effect.

However, 'The Predator' showed great takedown defense in his rematch against Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title. Ngannou also possesses the power to knock Jon Jones out, bound to make 'Bones' cautious entering the fight.

A Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou matchup could be the most intriguing stylistic matchup in UFC history.

