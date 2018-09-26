Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC 229: 4 Things we know about UFC 229 Khabib vs. McGregor so far

Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.08K   //    26 Sep 2018, 01:57 IST

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference
UFC Lightweight Champion and undefeated fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to take on UFC Celebrity, 'The Notorious One' Conor McGregor in a fight at the main event of UFC 229. The build-up for the show has begun in earnest as more and more fans predict the winner of the fights.

Some say that Khabib will surely decimate Conor McGregor, in the same manner, that has brought him where he is so far. [You can check out some of the reasons here]

Some others, on the other hand, talk about how 'The Notorious One' will have a triumphant return to UFC, and regain his Lightweight Championship, which he had never even lost. [Reasons are listed here]

Both men have had strong opinions about the other, and both men have their own base of fans, while the neutral Mixed Martial Art fans (if there even is such a thing for this fight), look on, as they are guaranteed, if nothing else, a night of entertainment when these two metaphorical behemoths clash in the most eagerly anticipated pay-per-view fight of the year so far.

While we have talked about the Early Preliminary predictions for the fight, here we will be dealing with the main event of the main card, as we look at what we know about McGregor vs. Khabib so far.

#1. Conor McGregor's Mind Games:

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference
Khabib has never been the most silent opponent for any UFC fighter to face in a match, however, when it comes to Conor McGregor, the Russian fighter runs out of things to say.

At the UFC 229 Presser, when push came to shove (thankfully, not literally) McGregor dominated the question answer section, hardly allowing Khabib to get a word in edge-wise. Although Khabib looked like he was content with sitting silently for most of the presser, by the end, he was trying his best to have his views heard.

Each time he started, Conor is his usual arrogant way, shut him up before even the semblance of a proper point could be made. While this left some people thinking that Conor was particularly undignified, that is far from the case.

When it comes to pressers, this is one of the tactics that Conor uses to make his opponents feel like they are already being bullied. This helps further as they get into the Octagon, and McGregor can actually bully them even there.

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC 229 Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov
Anirban Banerjee MMA
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
