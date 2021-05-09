4 UFC fighters who need to retire immediately

Whenever a fighter steps on to the 30-ft long UFC canvas, they are prepared to put it all on the line for a triumph. Fighters have often stated on record that the adrenaline rush brought by a victory is unmatchable.

The thrill might be the reason behind a fighter's refusal to put down their gloves until they are forcefully removed from the roster.

The zeal to win oftentimes pushes fighters nearing their twilight to make another chase for the throne. In their passion they end up forgetting that the sport of MMA is dominated by the young.

Here, we take a look at four such fighters who need to consider retirement in 2021.

#4 Donald Cerrone

Hailing from Denver, Colorado, Donald Cerrone lives by his motto: "Anybody, anytime, anywhere." The former lightweight title challenger has a reputation for frequently fighting any opposition presented to him by the UFC, be it in the lightweight or welterweight brackets.

However, it seems that with each year that passes by, "Cowboy's" ability to pull the trigger inside the cage has withered. The New Mexico native has lost 5 of his last 6 UFC outings. His most recent defeat came at the hands of welterweight Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 26.

In his post-fight interview, Donald Cerrone told Brett Okamoto that he still possesses the drive to compete. However, Cerrone also believes that his mental grit doesn't correlate with his performances inside the Octagon anymore.

“Don’t know what to answer you on, ‘Is it that time [to retire]?’ I don’t know. I don’t feel like it, but how I feel and how I perform are two different things, you know?"



"Heartbroken" @Cowboycerrone spoke to @bokamotoESPN after his loss at #UFCVegas26 pic.twitter.com/qL2fa4TrCp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 9, 2021

#3 Robbie Lawler

Like fellow UFC veteran Donald Cerrone, Robbie Lawler has lost five of his last six bouts in the UFC. "Ruthless" has not tasted victory since his UD win against Cerrone in 2017, albeit all of his subsequent losses have come against elite welterweights.

Robbie Lawler was last seen inside the cage against ninth-ranked welterweight Neil Magny. Ahead of the comeback clash, Lawler was seen in high spirits before the bout against a tough challenger in Magny.

Lawler has been quoted as saying that he was not even entertaining the idea of retiring anytime soon.

“I don’t really think about (retirement) at all,” Lawler said in an interview with Bleacher Report. “I’m just training and trying to get better, trying to get my training partners better, and just keep giving back to the sport that way. These guys are keeping me young and pushing me.”

Despite being in the right mindset coming into the matchup, Robbie Lawler wasn't able to overcome the relentless subduing pressure by "The Haitian Sensation." The Florida native was later scheduled to fight Mike Perry at UFC 255 but had pulled out reportedly due to an injury.

Twitter reacts to Neil Magny's crafty win over Robbie Lawler at UFC on ESPN+ 33 - MMA Junkie https://t.co/N4fEag0UTk pic.twitter.com/IQlwwZOI3z — UFC Universe (@UFC_unvrz) September 3, 2020

All signs indicate that it might be time for the former welterweight king to hang up his boots.

#2 Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson's UFC resume boasts victories over notable fighters such as Dustin Poirier, Edson Barboza, and Tony "El Cucuy" Ferguson. But despite being such an accomplished fighter, "The Manace's" UFC career has underwent many crests and troughs over the years. The former NJCAA wrestler holds a pro-MMA record of 19 wins and 17 losses, which many consider to be one of the worst resumes in the promotion presently.

In his most recent Octagon appearance, Michael Johnson locked horns with UFC veteran Clay Guida. The coveted bout took place at UFC Vegas 18. Johnson's lack of killer instinct ultimately led to his defeat via a convincing unanimous decision. Guida's aggression had clearly overwhelmed Johnson over three long rounds.

Clay Guida hands Michael Johnson his 4th consecutive loss.



Here's the Global Scorecard #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/eP12aDwVU9 — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) February 7, 2021

Having lost seven of his last nine outings, Michael Johnson should certainly consider retirement.

#1 Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar has been at the helm of three different weight categories during his UFC tenure. The former UFC champion has fought the cream of the crop in the lightweight (155 lbs), featherweight (145 lbs), and bantamweight (135 lbs) brackets.

Courtesy his championship mentality, "The Answer" has been consistently chasing the title since losing his 155-lbs gold belt to Benson Henderson at UFC 144.

Despite changing weight classes, Frankie Edgar has been unsuccessful in his quest to claim another title. Citing unfavorable outcomes in the 145-lbs category, Edgar has now switched to the bantamweight division. He did have a solid performance against Pedro Munhoz (split decision win) but was on the receiving end of a brutal knee by Cory Sandhagen in his most recent outing.

The Sandman Cory Sandhagen secures a statement win over a former UFC champion Frankie Edgar with a flying knee knockout! 🦵 💥#UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/pNmZmtka8f — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 7, 2021

Watching a legend like Edgar getting KOd frequently is not a pretty sight. Lest he is confident of making a resurgence, retirement must be the course of action for Frankie Edgar very soon.