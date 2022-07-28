5 Adjustments Amanda Nunes must make to beat Julianna Peña at UFC 277

There is plenty of intrigue surrounding UFC 277. The event will take place on July 31 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The main event will see the highly anticipated rematch between women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and reigning women's featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. Their first encounter was memorable for being, arguably, the biggest upset in the promotion's history.

Pena submitted a battered Nunes via rear-naked choke at 3:26 of the second round to become the new women's bantamweight champion. A rematch has been looming ever since.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' is looking to prove that her initial win over Amanda wasn't a fluke. Meanwhile, 'The Lioness' will look to regain the women's bantamweight championship.

Here's Dana White on Pena vs. Nunes II:

Dana talks Peña and Nunes' rematch this Saturday at #UFC277

Both women most recently served as opposing coaches in season 30 of "The Ultimate Fighter." Pena won the bragging rights on TUF as three of the four finalists were members of her team.

Without further ado, let's look at five adjustments Amanda Nunes must make to beat Julianna Pena.

#5. Don't let the UFC 277 betting odds get to her head

Julianna Pena at +600 is the #AndNew Champ! One of the biggest odds upsets in #UFC history #UFC269

Their first fight was a momentous upset because Pena was a significant underdog. It's possible that Nunes didn't feel threatened by her, especially considering how easily she sailed to victory against Megan Anderson at UFC 259. Amanda had been dominant for so long that she might've taken the matchup against Julianna lightly.

Heading into the rematch, Nunes is once again the favorite. According to FanDuel, she is currently listed as a -310 favorite, while the women's bantamweight champion is listed as a +230 underdog.

Even though 'The Venezuelan Vixen' is not as big an underdog as the first time out, 'The Lioness' is still an overwhelming favorite.

To put the betting odds into perspective, a $50 wager on Nunes to win the bout would only win you $16.13. However, the same wager on Pena retaining her title would win you $115.

#4. Positively channel the motivation that made her a two-division champion

Amanda Nunes after defeating Holly Holm

Amanda Nunes' motivation has been one of the big talking points leading up to the rematch at UFC 277. She has achieved everything in the sport and is a lock for the "Hall of Fame." It's possible that she has reached a point where she isn't motivated anymore.

Every fighter goes through that at some point in their careers. Perhaps 'The Lioness' could be thinking about things other than fighting, especially now that she is a parent. She is already considered by many to be the greatest female fighter of all-time, so she has nothing more to prove in MMA.

Following the bout, Dana White mentioned the financial stability Amanda now enjoys and alluded to changes in her life.

Fans will find out if she has that same drive which led to her knocking out Cris Cyborg to become a two-division champion.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Dana White reacts to Julianna Pena's shocking title upset and says Amanda Nunes has the rematch if she wants it. #UFC269 Dana White reacts to Julianna Pena's shocking title upset and says Amanda Nunes has the rematch if she wants it. #UFC269 https://t.co/PQFWVhuiLF

#3. More respect for Julianna Pena at UFC 277

Nunes will need to have more respect for Pena's abilities. The former champion is a considerable favorite once again, so fans aren't expecting the rematch to be very competitive. Based on the betting odds and what transpired in the first bout, it's another example of why she should adopt a different approach.

It's entirely possible that Amanda underestimated her foe. The loss will serve as a reminder that anybody can lose on a given night. Regardless of the aura of invincibility surrounding a fighter, anything can happen in the octagon.

#2. Be wary of Julianna Pena's grappling at UFC 277

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC277 These reactions to Peña's stunning win against Nunes These reactions to Peña's stunning win against Nunes 😱 #UFC277 https://t.co/pvIRPZYDL0

Amanda Nunes will definitely have to be mindful of the UFC women's bantamweight champion's grappling ability. Julianna Pena has already tasted victory grappling Nunes; she managed to secure a takedown and submitted Nunes during their first fight.

Pena's grappling could also be her path to victory in the rematch. Now that the champion knows she can take 'The Lioness' down, she might look to avoid Amanda's heavy hands and wrestle early on in the fight. Nunes will also need to ensure that Pena doesn't get too comfortable in the clinch.

#1. Avoid wild exchanges at UFC 277

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow How will the rematch look compared to their first fight?



Peña vs Nunes 2



How will the rematch look compared to their first fight? Peña vs Nunes 2https://t.co/JOYSGCIwX3

Prior to their bout at UFC 269, Julianna Pena said that she was going to take the fight right to Nunes. She did exactly that and forced 'The Lioness' to fight her style of fight. The second round was a turning point as Pena's aggression in the stand-up won her the UFC bantamweight title.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' forced Nunes into a striking exchange that saw them trade blows wildly. Nunes became visibly tired after Pena successfully landed more of her punches. Nunes' exhaustion was the beginning of the end of her title reign. 'The Lioness' will need to avoid firefights and get more tactical with her striking.

Some of her KO/TKOs in the UFC were over the likes of Holly Holm, Cris Cyborg, and Ronda Rousey, a testament to her elite technique. When Nunes is focused and sticks to her strengths, it's hard to find anybody that can match her power and tactical understanding.

