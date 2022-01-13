Bellator MMA have improved their roster a great deal in recent years. The promotion has gone in another direction in terms of fighter signings. They have committed themselves to signing the majority of their fighters based on potential rather than who has the biggest name. Of course, signing veteran fighters with name recognition is important, but they have been more selective on which ones they do.

It’s understandable why the promotion pursued popular fighters at the tail-end of their careers when they were free agents. They saw an opportunity to add notable fighters to their events in hopes of attracting fans with their homegrown stars. It looks like they've moved on from signing Tito Ortiz and 'Rampage' Jackson and are more interested in NCAA stand-outs.

They have an exciting roster that could lead to continued growth for the promotion as a whole in 2022. With many intriguing bouts on the horizon, fighters will look to make a statement in the promotion’s second year on Showtime. This list will look at 5 Bellator fighters to keep an eye on in 2022.

#5. Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov

Yaroslav ‘Dynamo’ Amosov is a fighter who should receive more attention in 2022. The reigning Bellator welterweight champion is undefeated with a 26-0 record. He has also improved with each fight and looked great in his title win over Douglas Lima.

‘Dynamo’ has a decorated Sambo background and has been able to use it to his advantage. His Sambo skills were on full display in wins over NCAA standout Ed Ruth and former champion Lima.

Amosov will face another tough test in early 2022 as he will fight Michael ‘Venom’ Page in his first title defense. MVP is known for his elite striking and could pose many problems for the champion if he’s not on-top of his game. It's no secret that Amosov will be shooting for takedowns and won't risk getting into a slugfest with Page. Now that he's champion, it'll be interesting to see if he remains unbeaten in 2022.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim