5 best active UFC fighters yet to win a title

There are only 12 UFC championship titles on offer, so there are many great fighters who are yet to win a UFC gold. Over the years, there have been some legendary MMA competitors who never won a UFC title.

Five best active UFC fighters who are yet to win a title:

The likes of Dan Henderson, Urijah Faber, Nick Diaz and Alastair Overeem never reached the pinnacle of MMA. On that note, let's have a look at five of the best current UFC fighters yet to win a championship title.

#5 Joseph Benavidez

UFC 259:Benavidez vs Askarov

Joe Benavidez is one of the greatest UFC fighters never to have won a championship inside the octagon. Joe B has a professional MMA record of 28-8, with an impressive 15 wins coming in the UFC.

He has beaten Flyweight title challengers Tim Elliott, John Moraga, Alex Perez, Eddie Wineland and veterans Jussier Formiga and Ian McCall. His most impressive victory came against former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo.

Benavidez has challenged for the flyweight title four times. He lost twice to Demetrious Johnson, once by split decision and then by knockout in the rematch. He has also lost twice to current Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, both via stoppage.

Now riding a three-fight losing streak in the UFC, it looks very unlikely Benavidez will ever win an elusive UFC championship.

#4 Charles Oliveira

UFC 225: Charles Oliveira in action

The Brazilian lightweight fighter holds the UFC record for most submissions (14) and is tied for most finishes (16). Currently ranked #3 in the UFC lightweight division Charles Oliveira is on a seven-fight win streak.

He holds notable UFC wins over Tony Ferguson, Kevin Lee, Jim Miller, Clay Guida and Jeremy Stephens. Oliveria has been fighting in the UFC since 2010 and has earned his shot at a UFC title.

‘Do Bronx’ faces Michael Chandler for the lightweight championship at UFC 262 in May.

#3 Glover Texeira

UFC Fight Night Santos vs Teixeira

A 39-fight MMA veteran, Glover Texiera has seemed destined for UFC gold ever since he debuted in the promotion in 2012.

The Brazilian challenged for the UFC light heavyweight title against Jon Jones at UFC 172 but lost by a unanimous decision. He has knockout wins over Ryan Bader, Anthony Smith and Rashad Evans, along with submission wins over Thiago Santos and Ovince St Preux.

Texiera is currently on a five-fight win streak and is the next in line to challenge Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachiwicz. This will probably be his final chance at winning a UFC belt.

#2 Zabit Magomedsharipov

UFC 223: Zabit Magomedsharipov

The number 3-ranked UFC featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov is undefeated inside the octagon. He arrived as a super prospect out of Russia, and he has not disappointed UFC fans.

Magomedsharipov has UFC wins over highly- ranked Calvin Kattar, Kyle Bochniak and veteran Jeremy Stephens. It seems like just a matter of time before the Russian fighter will have a UFC gold wrapped around his waist.

Due to injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic, Zabit Magomedsharipov has not fought since November 2019.

#1 Francis Ngannou

Cameroon’s Francis Ngannou is one of the most frightening fighters to ever compete inside the octagon. The heavyweight contender has nine knockouts in the UFC. He has finished Alastair Overeem, Junior Dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, Andrei Arlovski and Curtis Blaydes (twice).

‘The Predator’ challenged for the title against Stipe Miocic in 2018 at UFC 220 in Boston. Ngannou was, however, outclassed in a five-round decision.

After reeling off four straight KO victories, Francis Ngannou gets his chance for redemption when he challenges Heavyweight champion (and arguably GOAT) Stipe Miocic this Saturday at UFC 260 in Las Vegas.