5 best Derrick Lewis moments outside of the octagon 

Derrick Lewis is one of the most beloved UFC fighters on the roster. He is notable for being an endearing personality on the mic and social media, and for being a record-breaking knockout artist. Few, besides former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, can contend with 'The Black Beast's' punching power.

However, knockout artists come and go. There has only ever been one Derrick Lewis, and the fans adore him like few others. Every time he is approached by UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan, for a post-fight interview, fans expect comedic fireworks from Lewis, and he rarely disappoints.

So it should come as no surprise that, for as many instances as he's had flatlining his opponents with brutal knockouts, he's created just as many moments outside the cage.

#5. Derrick Lewis answers a fan question about his takedown defense

UFC 230 marks the only time that Derrick Lewis has ever competed for an undisputed title in the promotion. At the time, he was on a three-fight win streak and scheduled to face noted Olympic freestyle wrestler, Daniel Cormier, who was the then heavyweight champion.

Ahead of the bout, Lewis took part in a promotional event where a fan asked him if he could defend himself against Daniel Cormier's takedowns and wrestling. This drew a response that's become typical of Lewis, who said (at 4:12 minutes):

"Yes. But the question is can he defend my takedowns?"

His response drew laughter and applause from those in attendance, and was representative of Lewis' laidback, humorous nature. Unfortunately, he ultimately lost his bout with Cormier, as the gap in wrestling skill between them was too vast.

#4. Derrick Lewis threatening Daniel Cormier over Popeyes Chicken

Prior to facing Daniel Cormier at UFC 230, Derrick Lewis actually co-headlined an event alongside 'DC.' UFC 226 marked Cormier's return to the heavyweight division, as he took on Stipe Miocic in an ultimately successful bid at becoming a simultaneous double champion. He already held the 205-pound title at the time.

While 'DC' headlined the event, Derrick Lewis took on Francis Ngannou in a now infamous co-main event bout. At the pre-fight press conference, Cormier claimed that Lewis had threatened to knock him out backstage, as 'The Black Beast' had jokingly taken issue with Cormier apparently disrespecting Popeyes Chicken.

Lewis was referencing an infamous commercial that Cormier had taken part in years ago, which depicted 'DC' dancing and singing about food, including Popeyes Chicken.

#3. Derrick Lewis' infamous Christmas tweet

Back in 2019, Derrick Lewis displayed his now legendary sense of humor on social media, when he took to X on December 22. However, he didn't post a meme like a Paulo Costa or Darren Till would have. Instead, 'The Black Beast' made a simple tweet that has had fans in splits since.

In his tweet, Lewis asked if anyone will be spending Christmas alone, that they should notify him. But not so they could spend time with him, he was merely asking to borrow some chairs. The humor was simple, but effective, disarming readers with its first half, before stunning them with the second.

#2. Derrick Lewis asks Daniel Cormier about Ronda Rousey

The longest UFC win streak of Derrick Lewis' career was punctuated by a thunderous knockout over Travis Browne in the latter's penultimate MMA fight. It marked six consecutive wins for 'The Black Beast,' consisting of five knockouts and one decision, with Lewis well on his way to breaking the UFC knockout record.

After his win, he asked about Ronda Rousey, Travis Browne's wife, in his post-fight interview. His crush on the WMMA legend has remained, and during an interview with Daniel Cormier a few years later, it was brought up. 'DC' mentioned having interviewed Rousey recently at the time, to which Lewis said:

"She asked about me?"

This caused Cormier to break out into laughter, as did others behind the camera. Once Cormier clarified that Rousey had not asked about him, he shrugged it off by claiming that he was married anyway.

#1. Derrick Lewis saves a family from a flood

While Lewis is mostly known for his humorous personality and knockout power, he is also a beloved member of his Texan community. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, which caused severe flooding in Houston, Texas. This prompted Lewis, a good Samaritan, to help those in need.

Expand Tweet

He drove his lifted truck around the city, reportedly saving 100 people from the flood waters, including a family that carried a Confederate flag with them. While he isn't the only UFC fighter to engage in good deeds, as fellow adopted Texan, Kevin Holland, is another, it marks one of his most heartfelt actions.

He was under no obligation to risk his own life in order to help others in such a manner, but he did so anyway ranks as his noblest and most memorable action outside the cage.