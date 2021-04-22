When did Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne get married?

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are expecting their first child together.

The two tied the knot on August 28, 2017 in Travis Browne's home state of Hawaii.

Both fighters shared beautiful pictures of their wedding day on their respective social media accounts.

Ronda Rousey uploaded a picture with her newly wedded husband in their wedding attire on a cliff hanging over the ocean, calling it the 'happiest day of her life'.

Travis Browne, a former UFC heavyweight, reciprocated the sentiment, showering love and affection towards his bride in his Instagram post.

After nearly four years of marriage and countless speculations by the fans about Ronda Rousey's pregnancy, the couple finally revealed that they were expecting on April 21, 2021.

Rousey and Browne announced the big news on their YouTube channel and shared a few handpicked moments from their journey of parenthood so far. The video also includes the moment they first found out they were pregnant and clips of Rousey's fetal ultrasound sessions as well.

Ronda Rousey also thanked everyone for showing love and support throughout this journey.

"I have been pregnant since January. So, four months baby bump! I can't hide it anymore, so it's time to show it off. Just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we have been on and there's definitely much more to the story that we will be telling later."

Ronda Rousey ended the video by revealing the delivery date. She is expecting to have the child on September 22, 2021.

"Baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon. September 22nd."

She is already stepmother to Travis Browne's two sons from a previous marriage, Kaleo and Keawe.

Watch the video of the reveal below:

When will Ronda Rousey be back to action?

Ronda Rousey last appeared on television at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, where she dropped her WWE RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in a historic all-women's main event that also featured Charlotte Flair.

She cleared up pregnancy rumors during the early days of the hiatus, when word went around that she was leaving professional wrestling to start a family with her husband.

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have been living a secluded, suburban, and sustainable life at the 'Browsey Acres' and often share moments from their quiet farm life away from the public gaze that they quite seem to enjoy.

Fans have been expecting a return from Ronda Rousey for quite some time now, and possibly start a feud with her former rival Becky Lynch, who also became a mother last December, taking a break from WWE. However, a comeback from 'Rowdy' is not likely to happen this year after all.

Ronda Rousey recently got a tattoo as a tribute to every one of her mixed martial arts victories. She also recollected each fight while the tattoo artist was doing his work, and singled out Miesha Tate as the opponent that she really hated at that time.