Watch: Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne announce that they are expecting their first child

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are expecting their first child. The couple announced the news on Rousey's official YouTube channel and revealed September 22 as the due date for the delivery.

Ronda Rousey revealed that she conceived the child in January and walked viewers through some of her visits to the clinic and footage from ultrasound scans. The couple made sure to conceal the child's gender identity and hinted at making a series of videos to document the journey:

"I've been pregnant since January. So, four months! Whoa, baby bump! I can't hide it anymore. So it's time to show it off. (Laughs) I wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on and still there is much more to the story that will be told later. Here you go!"

"Thank you everybody for all the well wishes and all the positivity to get us to this point and yeah, we're really excited for you all to meet the *** just like we are," Ronda Rousey said.

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are retired mixed martial artists who competed in the UFC. Rousey is the UFC's inaugural women's bantamweight champion and a pioneer in women's MMA. She is also the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in Judo. Travis Browne is a retired UFC heavyweight who holds wins over the likes of Alistair Overeem, Josh Barnett and Gabriel Gonzaga.

Both Rousey and Browne retired from professional MMA after suffering back-to-back losses in their respective divisions. But Ronda Rousey later made her transition to WWE, where she became the RAW women's champion.

Will Ronda Rousey return to the UFC?

Ronda Rousey has never contemplated her return to the competitive sphere of MMA after her retirement. However, she is the biggest female MMA fighter to date and enjoys a very broad fan base. Speculation about Rousey's return to the sport was rife after her arch-rival Miesha Tate announced her comeback to the UFC in March 2021. While answering media questions about Ronda Rousey's return at UFC 260 pre-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White laid all speculation to rest and asserted that Rousey's fighting days were over:

Advertisement

"Yes. Yesterday (I spoke to Ronda Rousey). But don't even f***ing start with that you guys. Yesterday (We spoke) about lots of different things but not this. But yes, we talked yesterday. Absolutely, positively, not ever coming back," Dana White said.