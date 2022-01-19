5 best finishers in the UFC right now

There are many ways a fighter becomes popular with UFC and combat sports fans in general.

Fighters like Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor, Colby Covington and Henry Cejudo adopted over-the-top personas that demand attention from the masses. Meanwhile, fighters like Donald Cerrone, Dan Hooker and Kevin Holland endear themselves among MMA fans with their ‘anyone, anywhere, anytime’ attitudes.

However, the ability to finish fights is perhaps the most organic way a fighter can grow his/her stock. Fans, promoters and matchmakers love finishes. So much so that in the UFC, $50,000 bonuses are often awarded to those fighters who put away their opponent in impressive fashion.

Anderson Silva, at the height of his powers, was renowned for his ability to finish his opponents. Upon joining the UFC in 2006, Silva went on a 15-fight winning streak, comprising 14 finishes. His incredible run between 2006 and 2012 saw 'The Spider' cement his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time.

That said, here are the five best finishers in the UFC right now. Honorable mentions include Sean O’Malley, Islam Makhachev, Jiri Prochazka, Magomed Ankalaev and Tom Aspinall, to name a few.

#5. Khamzat Chimaev (4-0 in the UFC, 4 finishes)

Khamzat Chimaev is undoubtedly the hottest prospect in the UFC right now. Chimaev held a professional record of 6-0 before joining the world's premier MMA organization. All six of his victories came by way of KO/TKO or submission.

The Chechen-born Swedish phenom made waves in the MMA community with a couple of dominant performances in Abu Dhabi in 2020. He choked out John Phillips in his promotional debut and secured a TKO victory over Rhys McKee just 10 days later.

Subsequently, Chimaev took on Gerald Meerschaert just two months later. 'Borz' knocked Meerschaert out 17 seconds into the bout, establishing himself as one of the most intriguing prospects in years.

In 2021, Chimaev was booked to fight No.11-ranked Li Jingliang at UFC 267 on Fight Island. Many believed that the durable Chinese welterweight, who had never been finished in the promotion, would pose a threat to 'Borz'.

However, Chimaev secured a double-leg takedown and effortlessly choked out Jingliang in the very first round of their bout.

Khamzat Chimaev's background in sambo-style wrestling, coupled with his underrated striking and relentless aggression, will prove to be a real handful for anyone in the 170 and 185-pound divisions.

Chimaev is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the world, making him an incredibly tough matchup for anyone he fights. At just 27 years of age, it's scary to think that ‘Borz’ still has a lot to learn and is not even close to his prime.

He currently holds a record of 10-0 with 10 finishes. Notably, he's hardly been tested during his appearances inside the cage. None of his fights have entered the third round.

