5 best finishes from UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till took place at the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A unique aspect of the show was that it featured various fighters from the United Kingdom. Darren Till, Molly McCann, Jack Shore and Tom Aspinall were part of the card. Furthermore, lightweight fighter Paddy Pimblet made his debut on the main card.

The main event of the night saw top middleweight contenders Darren Till and Derek Brunson battle it out. Till was returning to the octagon after more than a year of inactivity. His last fight against Robert Whittaker in July 2020 ended in a gruesome knee injury for the British fighter.

Darren Till's comeback fight did not go his way. Derek Brunson dominated the fight throughout the three rounds. He locked-in a rear-naked choke in round three to win via submission.

The co-main event saw rising heavyweight star Tom Aspinall mark his fourth straight victory inside the octagon in just over a year. He knocked Sergey Spivak out in the very first round.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till saw five finishes, out of which three came via KO/TKO and two via submission.

Let's take a look at the finishes from UFC Vegas: Brunson vs. Till

#5. Khalil Rountree Jr. uses a side kick to the knee to bag a TKO victory at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till

Light heavyweight fighters Khalil Rountree Jr. and Modestas Bukauskas locked horns in a three-round bout on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till.

Rountree started strong by overwhelming Bukauskas with extremely heavy and powerful shots to the head. He used quick and precise strikes to get in, thereafter triggering flurries to try and finish his opponent. However, as Bukauskus started getting the hang of the game, both fighters traded from a distance to avoid running into imminent doom.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till

Rountree kept the pressure on and controlled the octagon with Bukauskus against the fence. Bukauskus used his jab to keep Rountree at bay as much as possible.

The clash entered the second round and they continued to fight in a manner similar to the closing stretch of the first round. However, midway through the second round, Rountree whipped up a powerful side kick bang on the knee of Bukauskus. Bukauskus went down to the ground immediately, holding his knee with pain. Referee Herb Dean called a stop to the fight, declaring Bukauskus the winner via TKO at 2:30 of round two.

Edited by Jack Cunningham