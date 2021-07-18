5 best finishes from UFC Vegas 31

UFC Vegas 31 saw some incredible prospects bag the spotlight with even more incredible finishes. Furthermore, the evergreen notion amongst MMA fans of grappling and wrestling being "lack-lustre" was done away with by some brilliant submission finishes. The overall level of ground game put on display by several fighters on the card was exceptional.

The main event saw an ace wrestler in Islam Makhachev prove his efficiency on the ground yet again against a formidable Thiago Moises. The co-main event saw one of the pioneers of women's MMA, Miesha Tate, make her comeback to the octagon after five years away from professional competition. She took on Marion Reneau in her last career fight.

Miesha Tate announced her return to active competition in spectacular fashion, putting her polished skills on the feet and ground on display. She secured guard on the ground at the start of the third round and started pounding away with ground-and-pound. The referee stepped in and stopped the fight after watching enough strikes go unanswered. Miesha Tate became the first fighter to finish Marion Reneau.

"I'm just getting started. This is just the tip of the iceberg."@MieshaTate returns to the Octagon with a win #UFCVegas31🔉⬆️



All #UFCVegas31 Results ⤵️: — UFC News (@UFCNews) July 18, 2021

The entire card of UFC Vegas 31 radiated high-level MMA.

Let's take a look at the best finishes from UFC Vegas 31:

#5. Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira begins UFC Vegas 31 with bonus-winning KO of Alan Baudot

UFC Vegas 31 kicked off with a heavyweight clash between Alan Baudot and Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira.

The first round of the fight saw Alan Baudot take control of the fight on the feet. He threw devastating strikes at Nascimento, testing his chin throughout the round. The fast start in Baudot's favor essentially made on-lookers believe that he was going to win the fight. However, Nascimento wove together the perfect comeback in round two to turn the tide in his favor.

In the second round, Nascimento began teeing off on Baudot. He kept his striking technical and used it to back his opponent against the cage. Nascimento then connected precisely and kept going off until the referee stepped in between him and a kneeling Baudot.

Way to shut me up Rodrigo Nascimento #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/dbZjuJRonX — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) July 17, 2021

Rodrigo Nascimento's exceptional comeback earned him the Performance of the Night bonus at UFC Vegas 31.

