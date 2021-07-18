UFC Vegas 31 bonuses: Which fighters won $50,000?

Miesha Tate, Rodolfo Vieira, Rodrigo Nascimento, and Mateusz Gamrot earned the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for their spectacular performances at UFC Vegas 31.

Gabriel Benitez and Billy Quarantillo were awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honors for their exciting back-and-forth contest. All six fighters were awarded $50,000 for their efforts.

Fight of the Night:

Gabriel Benitez vs. Billy Quarantillo



Performances of the Night:

Miesha Tate

Rodolfo Vieira

Rodrigo Nascimento

Mateusz Gamrot #UFCVegas31 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) July 18, 2021

UFC Vegas 31 ended with a dominant victory for Islam Makhachev

In the main event of UFC Vegas 31, Islam Makhachev put on a dominant display of his skills as he defeated Thiago Moises via submission in the fourth round of the fight.

With the win, the 29-year-old extended his winning streak to eight. Makhachev called out former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos in his post-fight interview.

UFC Vegas 31 also saw the comeback of Miesha Tate, who has been out of action for almost five years. Tate took on Marion Reneau in the co-main event of the UFC event.

'Cupcake' made a triumphant return to the octagon as she finished Reneau via TKO in the third round of the fight. In her post-fight interview, Tate stated that this was not a one-off fight, and she aims to win a UFC title again.

"I'm not here just for a fight. I'm here for the belt." Miesha Tate said.

UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens went toe-to-toe with Mateusz Gamrot in the third fight of the UFC Vegas 31 main card. Gamrot put on an incredible performance by submitting Stephens just over a minute into the opening round. 'Gamer' now holds an impressive MMA record of 19-1-1NC.

Jeremy Stephens' 18 losses in UFC competition are the most in history. #UFCVegas31 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) July 18, 2021

Stephens managed to break an unwanted record in his fight against Gamrot. With the defeat, 'Lil Heathen' now has 18 losses in the UFC, the most in the promotion's history.

Rodolfo Vieira took on Dustin Stoltzfus in a middleweight bout. Vieira bounced back from his last loss at UFC 258 with an impressive submission victory in the third round of the bout. The Brazilian fighter now has a professional MMA record of 8-1.

The main card of UFC Vegas 31 opened with a featherweight bout between Gabriel Benitez and Billy Quarantillo. Quarantillo used his superior grappling skills to successfully overwhelm his opponent. The fight eventually ended with a TKO victory for Quarantillo in the third round.

