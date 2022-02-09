5 best Robert Whittaker performances in the UFC

Robert Whittaker is one of the most skilled, well-rounded and likable fighters on the UFC roster.

The Australian joined the world's premier MMA organization in 2012 after winning The Ultimate Fighter and initially competed in the welterweight division. After putting together a 3-2 run at 170 lbs, he opted to move up to middleweight in 2014. He has since lost just once at 185 lbs.

At UFC 271, Whittaker is set to take on Israel Adesanya in a rematch, with the UFC middleweight title on the line. As 'The Reaper' gears up for this highly anticipated bout, we thought we'd look at some of the best performances of his career.

Here are the five best performances by Robert Whittaker in the UFC.

#5. Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero 1 – UFC 213

At UFC 213, Robert Whittaker had his first shot at UFC gold. He took on Cuban powerhouse Yoel Romero for the interim belt as Michael Bisping, the champion, was sidelined with injuries.

The first round was a back-and-forth affair, with Romero landing occasionally and Whittaker doing his best to stay out of trouble. The Cuban edged out the Australian in the second, taking him down and causing damage on top.

The third saw Whittaker make a comeback. 'The Reaper' effectively used his striking to control and win the round. The fourth was more of the same, with the Aussie dominating the standup and Romero clearly out of gas.

In the fifth round, both fighters traded bombs with the fight seemingly even. At one point, Romero slipped and Whittaker pounced on top of him. With both middleweights noticeably fatigued, Whittaker maintained top position for the rest of the round to come away with a unanimous decision victory.

Interestingly, after the fight, it was revealed that Robert Whittaker tore a ligament in his knee in the very first round of the fight.

The fact that he managed to get through the fight and come away with a win against an explosive fighter like Yoel Romero is testament to 'The Reaper's' toughness, durability and heart.

UFC @ufc



#UFC213 Tell us how you really feel @Bisping .. Tell us how you really feel @Bisping ..#UFC213 https://t.co/Z43TtHOR3T

Watch the highlights of the fight below:

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by David Andrew