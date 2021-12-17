×
5 best UFC debutants in 2021

Paddy &#039;The Baddy&#039; Pimblett burst onto the scene in 2021
Ivan Derrick
ANALYST
Modified Dec 17, 2021 06:25 AM IST
Listicle

2021 saw a number of up-and-coming stars finally make it to the world's biggest MMA promotion. A number of these debutants were able to leave a huge impression on UFC fans everywhere.

For some, this was through just one outstanding performance that got fans discussing a new prospect to watch. There have been many examples of such occurring over the sport's history, from Anderson Silva's knee to knockout Chris Leben, to Ronda Rousey's title-retaining armbar over Liz Carmouche at UFC 157.

For other fighters, putting together an impressive first year in the company with a number of strong showings is what puts them on the map. Israel Adesanya's 2018 is an example of that, as he stringed together four consecutive victories in a year. Defeating names such as Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson in the process.

Feb11.20183 year ago today,Israel Adesanya made his UFC debut.He’s already the King of his division. https://t.co/OliQ0OrW10

This year has once again seen a number of UFC debutants find a way to make an impression on fans, the media and, most importantly, the UFC higher-ups. Here are the five best UFC debutants from 2021:

#5. Ian Garry

Garry debuted with a KO/TKO win at UFC 268
Ian Garry is nicknamed 'The Future' for a reason. The young Irish star won his first world title in Cage Warriors last year and went on to produce a winning effort in his UFC debut in November, all before his 24th birthday.

Welcome to the UFC, @iangarryMMA 🇮🇪#UFC268 https://t.co/klg83I2CzF

Garry's UFC debut was somewhat of a mixed bag. The first round was not going well, as he was being tagged by Jordan Williams repeatedly. However, with time expiring, 'The Future' delivered a gorgeous counter-right to his opponent, securing himself an impressive knockout victory.

Garry's performance at UFC 268 showed that there is room for improvement. However, he also displayed a ton of raw talent and star quality that could see him become a top star in the UFC should he continue to develop at his current rate.

Edited by Josh Evanoff
