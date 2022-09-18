5 best UFC fighters under 25

There are many ways a fighter can navigate their way into the UFC roster. Some choose to build their records and fanbases outside the promotion, gaining invaluable experience before joining the big leagues. Meanwhile, others jump into the deep end straight away.

While some young fighters have struggled against their older counterparts, those who can hold their own against more experienced opponents tend to stand out.

With MMA emerging as a global phenomenon and the fastest growing sport in the world, the number of fighters under 25 in the promotion has compounded tenfold, some of whom have genuine championship potential.

On that note, here are the five best UFC fighters under 25 right now.

#5. Maycee Barber

After compiling a 4-0 record in the LFA comprising three finishes, Maycee Barber received an opportunity to compete on the second season of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS). Still just 20 at the time, Barber delivered a statement-making victory to emphatically earn a UFC contract.

'The Future' subsequently vowed to become the youngest ever champion in promotional history.

Unfortunately for Barber, injuries prevented her from breaking into the top tier of the flyweight division in time to break Jon Jones' record, which stands to this day. After winning her first three fights in the promotion, all via TKO, she suffered back-to-back decision losses to Roxanne Modafferi and Alexa Grasso.

Barber has bounced back since then and has picked up three wins on the bounce. At 24, Barber has a long way to go in her career. The foundation of her fighting style is solid, and if she continues to improve, expect her to be in the title picture very soon.

'The Future' currently occupies the No.10 spot in the women's 125-pound rankings.

#4. Casey O'Neill

Speaking of highly touted prospects in the women's flyweight division, Casey O'Neill may just be the best up-and-coming female fighter under 25. The Scottish-Australian currently sits at No.11 spot in the 125-pound rankings and has blossomed into a very dynamic fighter.

O'Neill has never tasted defeat in her professional career and boasts a perfect 9-0 record, with five finishes under her belt. In her last fight, she defeated UFC veteran Roxanne Modafferi to continue her ascent up the rankings.

O'Neill has showcased a well-rounded skillset and ironclad mentality so far. After her win over Modafferi in February, she was booked to take on former title challenger Jessica Eye a few months later, but sustained a knee injury before the fight, which will likely keep her sidelined for the remainder of 2022.

At just 24, O'Neill is incredibly mature for her age and understands that it will take time to match flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko in terms of skill. If she doesn't rush her return and stays healthy thereafter, 'King' has all the tools to emerge as the next champion at 125 pounds.

#3. Ian Garry

Ian Garry came into the UFC with a ton of hype behind him. The undefeated Irishman was touted as one of the best welterweights to emerge out of Cage Warriors, the leading MMA promotion in the United Kingdom.

Garry made his UFC debut at UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden in New York City last year. The 24-year-old took on Jordan Williams, who he slept in the dying seconds of the very first round.

Garry is a very promising addition to the already stacked 170-pound division. Interestingly, ‘The Future’ has even opted to move to the United States for his training camps. In preparation for his bout with Williams, he trained at Sanford MMA, home to the likes of Michael Chandler, Derek Brunson and Gilbert Burns.

Many have drawn comparisons between Garry and his compatriot Conor McGregor. The combination he utilized to knock Jordan Williams out was a slick counter-strike, a weapon that McGregor himself has mastered. Garry has since picked up two dominant decision wins, against Darian Weeks and Gabriel Green, to further boost his stock.

Notably, the Irish phenom is in no hurry to ascend the rankings and break into the top 15. Garry's striking is already of a world-class pedigree, and as his ground game improves, he could turn out to be the next big thing at 170 pounds.

#2. Muhammad Mokaev – Second-youngest fighter in the UFC right now

Muhammad Mokaev is arguably the best prospect across the UFC roster. His credentials at the amateur level, most notably his two IMMAF world championships, are unheard of and he has wisely taken his time to ensure that he is ready for the best fighters competing at 125 pounds.

Mokaev put together a scorching 22-0 amateur record and compiled a perfect 6-0 professional record before signing with the UFC in 2021.

In his UFC debut, Mokaev came away with a stunning first-round submission victory over Cody Durden. Just a few months later, he earned his second win in the promotion, cruising to a dominant unanimous decision victory over Charles Johnson.

Mokaev has reiterated on numerous occasions that he is looking to become the youngest-ever champion in UFC history. Jon Jones, who won the UFC light heavyweight title at 23, currently holds the record that 'The Punisher' intends to break.

While his résumé and skillset is undeniable, it remains to be seen whether the matchmakers will oblige and fast-track him up the flyweight rankings.

#1. Song Yadong

Despite being just 24, Song Yadong has amassed a ton of experience at the highest level of MMA. The Chinese standout joined the UFC at the age of 19 with a record of 11-5 (1 NC) and under the guidance of MMA legend Urijah Faber, he has rounded out his game to become one of the most dangerous 135-pounders in the UFC.

In his first ten UFC fights, Yadong tasted defeat just once. His wins over the likes of Marlon Vera, Casey Kenney and Marlon Moraes propelled him into the top 15 at 135 pounds.

In his most recent outing, Yadong was beaten by former interim title challenger Cory Sandhagen in an evenly contested bout. Sandhagen opened a nasty gash above his Chinese counterpart's eye, which ultimately prompted the doctor to advise a stoppage before the final round.

Two judges scored the fight 2-2 going into the fifth frame, but Yadong admittedly couldn't see out of one eye after nursing the cut for almost three rounds. Nevertheless, the fact that he pushed one of the best bantamweights around to the limit at just 24, while overcoming adversity, ensures that the future will be bright for 'The Kung Fu Kid'.

