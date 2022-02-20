Michael Bisping reveals which female UFC fighter could go on to have the personality of Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping revealed who he thinks could be Conor McGregor's female counterpart in the UFC.

In a recent live Q&A session conducted on his YouTube channel, Bisping was asked if the female division of the UFC needed a personality like Conor McGregor, who is known for his infamous trash talking.

While Bisping was of the view that the female division did not require such a personality, he, however, mentioned that female flyweight contender Casey O'Neill could be the one. 'The Count' broke down O'Neill's UFC record and claimed that she was "marketable," implying that she could achieve stardom akin to that of McGregor.

Sharing his thoughts on the Scottish-Australian flyweight, Bisping said:

"Casey O'Neill! She is Scottish, she lives in Brisbane, Australia or the Gold Coast, and is undefeated in the UFC 4-0, three stoppages... I think she could be that person you know. I don't think they need that. Remember Joanna Jędrzejczyk? She was a s***talker big time. Still a great fighter as well. But Casey O'Neill at flyweight. Remember she told the whole crowd to go f**k themselves on the microphone afterwards! I mean, god bless her. She can fight though as well. She fights, she is marketable."

Watch Bisping's full Q&A session below:

Casey O'Neill currently holds a 4-0 record in the UFC. She recently defeated Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 271 via split decision.

Michael Bisping believes he does not hold a position in the top-three middleweight GOAT list

In the same Q&A session, Michael Bisping was asked where he would position himself on the middleweight GOAT list.

Bisping claimed that he did not deserve to be in the top three, but is of the belief that he deserves an honorable mention.

'The Count' ranked Anderson Silva at number one and placed reigning champ Israel Adesanya in second place.

Michael Bisping said:

"The middleweight GOATs right now – number one is Anderson Silva without a shadow of a doubt and I think a very, very close number two, well not a close number two, but I think number two is Izzy [Israel Adesanya]. Who else we got then? We've got guys like Chris Weidman, Luke Rockhold, myself. Yeah, I wasn't a longtime champion but I fought the who's who of mixed martial artists throughout my career and I never touched your steroid in my goddamn motherf****** life... I don't think I would put myself in the top three but I would think that I should get an honorable mention on that list."

'The Count' chose to retire from professional MMA back in 2017 following a two-fight losing streak. Leaving the sport with an impressive record of 30-9, Bisping has victories over some of the most prolific fighters in the UFC, including Anderson Silva, Dan Henderson and Luke Rockhold.

Edited by David Andrew