5 best UFC fights of February 2022

The UFC delivered yet another month of stellar MMA action in February 2022. After putting on just two events in January, the promotion is back in full swing, giving fans a fight card to look forward to virtually every weekend.

The marquee event of the month, UFC 271, went down at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker duked it out in the main event, putting on a highly technical bout. Adesanya came away with a unanimous decision victory to record his fourth title defense.

Over three Fight Nights and a lone pay-per-view event, fans witnessed a range of great fights. Here are the five best fights we saw in February 2022.

#5. Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa - UFC 271

Two fan-favorites locked horns at UFC 271. Former title challenger Derrick Lewis took on rising Australian star Tai Tuivasa in the co-main event. Lewis was ranked No.3 going into the bout, while Tuivasa sat just outside the top 10 at No.11.

Both fighters are known for their knockout power and ability to put their opponents to sleep. Their fight expectedly produced fireworks as the two heavyweights enjoyed success at various points during the fight.

Lewis dominated the first round, catching Tuivasa with some thunderous shots that would've put most fighters to sleep. 'The Black Beast' even showed off his much-improved wrestling skills and clearly won the opening five minutes.

As soon as the second round started, the fighters started trading heavy blows. Every time Lewis connected with a strike, Tuivasa returned the favor. Ninety seconds into the second round, the heavyweight duo found themselves in a phone-booth brawl and it seemed only a matter of time before someone got knocked out.

Tuivasa's relentless pressure forced Lewis to stay along the fence. 'Bam Bam' then stepped in with a powerful elbow strike, putting his American opponent to sleep.

