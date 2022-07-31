5 best UFC fights to look forward to in August

With UFC 277 now behind us, it is time to look forward to what the month of August has in store for fight fans. While there may not be a ton of events lined up with just two fight nights and one pay-per-view, there are plenty of exciting match-ups to look forward to.

On August 6, the fight night event in Las Vegas will be headlined by Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill. The week after will see an event in San Diego with the main event of Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz. To finish up the month, we will be treated to the main event card with Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards at the top of the bill.

Here are the five best fights to look forward to in August:

#5. Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill - UFC on ESPN 40

Jamahal Hill ; Santos and Hill have a combined record of 32-11 (1 NC)

On August 6, the main event will see former title challenger Thiago Santos take on the up-and-coming Jamahal Hill in light-heavyweight action. While the bout, at least on paper, may not be the most evenly matched affair, it will give us a clearer idea of how far Hill can go in the division.

Hill is currently riding two straight first-round KO wins which have earned him a spot in the division's top 10. In contrast, Santos has lost four of his last five bouts and has looked a shadow of his former self who fought Jon Jones with a broken leg.

Nonetheless, Santos did make Magomed Ankalaev look somewhat ordinary despite losing to him last time out, which is part of what makes this match-up so interesting. We'll see how Hill's performance compares to the likes of Ankalaev. If he were to pick up another stoppage victory, he would insert himself in the title picture.

#4. Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards II - UFC 278

Usman and Edwards have a combined record of 39-4 (1 NC)

The one pay-per-view in August will be headlined by a UFC welterweight championship bout between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. The fight is actually a rematch as the pair did compete against one another earlier in their careers when neither man was nearly as big a name as they are today.

On that occasion, Usman dominated with his grappling and picked up a unanimous decision victory. However, both men have clearly come on leaps and bounds since that encounter and so it will be very interesting to see how the rematch will play out.

The reason this fight does not rank higher is that Usman is a significant favorite, with many predicting the rematch to follow a similar pattern to the first bout. Perhaps Edwards can make the necessary changes and utilize his superior striking to win the title, but it's worth noting that Usman has significantly improved his stand-up since linking up with Trevor Wittman in 2020.

#3. Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz - UFC on ESPN 41

UFC 268: Usman v Covington 2

The event in August will take place in San Diego and will be headlined by a bantamweight match-up between Marlon 'Chito' Vera and Dominick Cruz. The bantamweight division may be the best in all of MMA at the moment and it will be fascinating to see who comes out on top in this top 10 clash.

Stylistically, this match-up seems destined to deliver. Cruz's unique footwork always produces interesting scenarios and Vera is not an opponent who is going to simply look for a takedown. The stand-up battle we are likely to get will be incredibly high-level, so, it's tough to predict how it will play out.

There's also somewhat of a rivalry between the pair as Vera has claimed Cruz has repeatedly turned down a fight with him in the past. When you add on both fighters' entertaining personalities, expect this to be a match-up that keeps you entertained all weekend long.

#2. Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold - UFC 278

Costa and Rockhold have a combined record of 29-7

The bout between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold was meant to take place at UFC 277 but has since been re-scheduled to August 20. It remains a very intriguing match-up as you never know quite what you'll get from Costa, while Rockhold hasn't fought at middleweight since 2018.

The former champion Rockhold will admit he is likely towards the end of his career, but he could turn the clock back to the form that saw him win gold. Costa, on the other hand, has plenty of years ahead of him but will have to bounce back from the consecutive defeats to Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori.

Costa and Rockhold have two contrasting personalities. Luke is more clinical and technique-oriented while Costa charges forward to initiate wild exchanges. Whoever wins will become the dark horse of the division whilst either fighter's stock will take a big hit with a loss.

#1. Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili - UFC 278

Aldo and Dvalishvili have a combined record of 45-11

Many thought Jose Aldo was done after he lost to Petr Yan for the UFC bantamweight championship. However, he has since rebounded with three impressive wins and is now on the verge of securing another title opportunity.

Standing in his way will be the talented Georgian grappler Merab Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili is on a seven-fight winning streak that has seen him become the boogeyman of the division with few fighters interested in taking him on. The fact Aldo even took this fight shows how focused he is on winning UFC gold once more.

Aldo vs. Dvalishivili will be a classic striker vs. grappler affair but remains a highly intriguing one. Both fighters have a lot riding on the outcome of this bout and they seem evenly matched on paper. Above all fights in August, this one stands out as one that is not to be missed.

