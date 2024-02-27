5 best UFC fights to look forward to in March 2024

With February all but over, it’s time to look forward to the UFC shows set for March, and there are some big fights on tap.

With five events set for next month, March looks set to be a big one for the UFC, even if the biggest show of the year is likely to come in April.

So with all of this considered, here are the five best UFC fights to look forward to in March 2024.

#5. UFC welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Joaquin Buckley

Given how loaded UFC 299 is, it isn't surprising that the other four events on tap for March aren’t exactly packed full of great fights.

However, the UFC Fight Night event set for Atlantic City, New Jersey, on March 30 does have a handful of very intriguing bouts, one of which will see welterweight action man Vicente Luque taking on Joaquin Buckley.

Initially, Luque was set to headline the show against Sean Brady. While that fight would’ve pitted two top 10-ranked welterweights against one another, it’s arguable that from an excitement point of view, this one should top it.

‘The Silent Assassin’ is one of the most dangerous finishers in the entire promotion, with just two of his 15 octagon wins – including his latest over Rafael dos Anjos – coming via decision.

Buckley, meanwhile, has not broken into the top 15 at 170 pounds yet, but ‘New Mansa’ is still unbeaten in his new weight class.

More to the point, he is a knockout artist in his own right, with five of his octagon wins coming via KO or TKO, including his legendary spinning back kick finish of Impa Kasanganay.

Essentially, this bout should see a nasty finish of some kind, and gives Buckley the chance to break out as a legit contender. Therefore, it’s a must-see fight.

#4. UFC welterweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page

To be frank, UFC 299 looks like one of the most loaded shows the promotion has ever put together, and in many ways, the card rivals UFC 300, which is set for a month later.

Therefore, any of the fights scheduled for the event could make this list, but outside of the top two, the most intriguing will see Kevin Holland welcome Bellator veteran Michael ‘Venom’ Page to the octagon.

It’s always fun to see a big name finally enter the big show, and this is no exception. Renowned as one of the flashiest strikers in MMA, Page’s move to the world’s biggest promotion has been a long time coming.

Sure, he no longer holds a gaudy unbeaten record, but he’s still only lost two fights and he’s more than capable of knocking his opponents out violently, as he did to Goiti Yamauchi in his most recent win.

Holland will not go away quietly, though. ‘Trailblazer’ has never backed down from anyone, even the likes of Khamzat Chimaev, and he was outstanding in his 2023 wins over Michael Chiesa and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Essentially, if ‘Venom’ belongs in the UFC, he should win this bout, but if he’s not on that level, Holland will undoubtedly expose him.

Add in what is likely to be a fun build to the fight, and this is definitely one of next month’s must-see bouts.

#3. UFC flyweight bout: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Unlike in boxing, the UFC never shies away from matching top contenders against each other before they reach the title in their weight class, and we’ll see another example of that on March 30.

That weekend’s UFC Fight Night event is set to be headlined by a flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot, and with both women unbeaten in the octagon, this should be a de facto title eliminator.

Realistically, either fighter could’ve been matched with current champ Alexa Grasso, but instead, we’ll see one lose their gaudy record while the other should go on to a title bout.

Of the two, Blanchfield has probably been slightly more impressive in the octagon. ‘Cold Blooded’ is riding a six-fight win streak since her 2021 debut and has finished three of those foes via submission. Realistically, nobody has properly pushed her yet.

Fiorot could change that, though. The French kickboxer has won six bouts of her own in the octagon, and most recently outpointed former flyweight queen Rose Namajunas. Thus far, nobody has been able to solve the riddle she asks on the feet.

Essentially, then, this should be a classic striker vs. grappler bout that’s near impossible to pick, and that makes it one of March’s truly outstanding fights.

#2. UFC lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Over the past few years, Dustin Poirier has grown into one of the UFC’s most recognizable stars, largely due to his two victories over Conor McGregor in 2021.

However, ‘The Diamond’ has also become renowned for picking his fights smartly, largely preferring to face big name, ranked stars than up-and-comers.

Coming off the back of two losses in his last three fights, though, Poirier simply needs to win in his next trip to the octagon. So, bravely, he’s agreed to face one of the lightweight division’s hottest up-and-comers.

Benoit Saint Denis has skyrocketed into the top 15 at 155 pounds off the back of five straight wins, all of which have seen him dispatch his foes violently.

‘God of War’ has lived up to that nickname thus far, but can he really take out a veteran like Poirier so easily? Or will this fight prove to be a step too far for the Frenchman?

From every possible angle, this is a truly fascinating bout, and with the way that both men fight, it should also guarantee some serious violence. Without a doubt, it’s one of the best fights on tap for March.

#1. UFC bantamweight title: Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

The best fight set to go down next month is also the only UFC title fight scheduled for March. It’s set to headline UFC 299 on March 9 and will pit reigning bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley against old rival Marlon Vera.

Sure, there’s an argument that Vera, who is ranked at No.5 in the division, doesn’t really deserve a title shot right now. After all, ‘Chito’ was beaten by Cory Sandhagen a year ago in pretty comprehensive fashion and has only won once since.

However, the native of Ecuador is also one of the most exciting fighters in the entire promotion to watch, with a violent style that sees him look for a finish from every possible angle. His knockouts of Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz are some of the most memorable in the past few years.

More to the point, this is a very personal rivalry. ‘Sugar’ fought Vera back in 2020 and suffered the only loss of his career, succumbing to a first round TKO due to a series of elbows.

O’Malley has always claimed that a foot injury led directly to his downfall, though, to the point where he’s even denied it should count as a loss.

Since then, of course, he’s been perfect, beating five opponents in a run that culminated in his incredible knockout win over Aljamain Sterling that made him a champion.

‘Sugar’ is basically on the cusp of superstardom after that win, and another victory here could cement his status as the UFC’s new poster-boy. Lose, though, and all of his hype would go up in smoke.

Given that Vera was able to beat him before, there’s a very real chance that he repeats the feat here, despite all of the fanfare around O’Malley right now.

Therefore, not only is this the best fight scheduled for next month, but it’s arguably the most intriguing title fight booked for 2024 thus far, too.