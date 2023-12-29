5 best UFC knockouts of 2023

2023 was an incredible year for the UFC, and with it came a host of thrilling knockouts. Some will be forgotten with the passage of time, while others will sear themselves into the memories of MMA fans everywhere. This year, fans were treated to a variety of knockouts.

So with 2023 coming to a close, the question remains. What are the best knockouts of the year?

#5. Justin Gaethje knocks out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

UFC 291 marked the second time the UFC used the 'BMF' championship as a promotional tool. The symbolic title was contested by Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their previous Fight of the Year from 2018. Back then, Gaethje tasted defeat. This time, however, he stunned the world with a knockout.

Check out Justin Gaethje knocking out Dustin Poirier in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

'The Highlight' is known for possessing thunderous knockout power. That said, every single one of his knockouts have come either from punches or low kicks. At UFC 291, he caught Poirier with a brutal head kick that put 'The Diamond' out for the count.

It was the first head kick knockout of Gaethje's career and it sparked countless memes on social media by drawing comparisons to Leon Edwards' legendary UFC 278 knockout over Kamaru Usman.

#4. Yan Xiaonan knocks out Jéssica Andrade at UFC 288

For most of her career, former women's strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade was regarded as a juggernaut with monstrous strength, incredible knockout power and an iron chin. Meanwhile, her UFC 288 opponent Yan Xiaonan was seen as a much weaker puncher, at least in terms of raw power.

However, when both women finally clashed, Xiaonan replicated the success of her Chinese countrywoman Zhang Weili. Andrade's biggest flaw has always been her lack of defense. So, when she made the perplexing decision to throw three consecutive left hooks, Xiaonan made her pay for it.

Check out Yan Xiaonan's knockout win over Jéssica Andrade in the clip below:

She sniped her with a stinging counter as Andrade stormed forward, catching her immobile head and exposed chin with a hard right. With Andrade creating all of the momentum by flying forward, she was immediately floored, leaving her legendary chin cracked by a woman who had no prior UFC knockouts.

#3. Tom Aspinall knocks out Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295

UFC 295 was originally headlined by a heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. However, after 'Bones' tore a pectoral tendon, he withdrew from the fight and Tom Aspinall stepped up to face Sergei Pavlovich on short notice for the interim title.

Ahead of the bout, much was made about Pavlovich's terrifying knockout power, which even drew comparisons to former heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou. Within a minute of their clash, the two heavyweights traded heavy blows before Aspinall dropped Pavlovich with a combination.

Check out Tom Aspinall's knockout over Sergei Pavlovich in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

With some follow-up ground-and-pound, the Englishman put Pavlovich away for good and announced himself as the next big thing at heavyweight.

#2. Israel Adesanya knocks out Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya has always been confident in his ability to beat Alex Pereira, as every single matchup between the two has been competitive, both in kickboxing and MMA. After 'Poatan' TKO'd him at UFC 281, Adesanya embarked on a quest for vengeance, intent on reclaiming his middleweight strap.

It looked like Pereira was getting the better of 'The Last Stylebender,' as 'Poatan' had his rival trapped against the fence, and was ready to unload a barrage of strikes. Adesanya perfectly timed the Brazilian's advance, and caught him in between his punches, stunning him and eventually following up with another strike that put the Brazilian out cold.

Apart from the KO itself, Adesanya's celebration, which saw him standing over an unconcious Pereira and mimicking Pereira's entrance with the bow and arrow, has made this one of the most iconic KOs in UFC history.

Check out Israel Adesanya knocking out Alex Pereira in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

#1. Islam Makhachev knocks out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294

Islam Makhachev's first fight with Alexander Volkanovski was highly competitive, with some even believing that Volkanovski had done enough to win. At UFC 294, the pair faced each other in a rematch. Makhachev made a statement this time around, securing a first round headkick knockout over his foe.

Check out Islam Makhachev's knockout over Alexander Volkanovski in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

After tussling with Volkanovski in the clinch and finding his timing on the feet, the lightweight kingpin split the Australian's brow open with a vicious head kick. Volkanovski fell back against the fence, and Makhachev's follow-up punches forced the referee to stop the contest.

It was Volkanovski's first knockout loss in the promotion, and only his second in 29 fights.