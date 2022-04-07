5 best 'undersized' UFC fighters

Many people believe being the biggest opponent in a fight is one of the best advantages to have--and their right. But that's all it is, an advantage, not a guaranteed win.

The unpredictablity of MMA fights has proven time and time again that skill is the determining factor in any matchup. Smaller fighters are prone to being the underdog; however, that is not always the case. Recount the fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Andersen, for instance. At 6 feet even, Anderson was confident she would have an advantage over the former bantamweight champion, who stands at 5'8". It was Nunes' first time fighting someone at that height, and she finished the fight early in round one.

Within the UFC, there are a handful of 'undersized' fighters who have slayed giants in their path and made it look easy. Let's take a look at some of the best ones.

#5. Chris Barnett

Chris "Huggy Bear" Barnett may have recently made his UFC debut in May of last year, but he is already making big waves in the promotion. Although his introduction to the promotion ended in defeat, his high energy and dance moves quickly made him a fan favorite after UFC 268.

The average height for the heavyweight division is 6'4". At 5'9", Barnett may be the shortest heavyweight to be on the UFC roster. The 264 lb fighter wowed the crowd in his second match when he defeated Gian Villante via a spinning wheel kick followed by brutal punches.

His next opponent, Martin Buday, is 6'5" and is currently on an 8-fight win streak since 2018. They will face off on April 16 at UFC on ESPN 34.

Barnett, 22-7, own 17 victories by KO/TKO. It is too early to say, but another dominant performance could set him on the path to becoming the shortest heavyweight champion in UFC history.

#4. Josiane Nunes

Josiane Nunes stands at only 5'3" in the women's featherweight division and is dominating.

It was incredible and inspiring to watch someone at her height make easy work of Bea Malecki, who is 5'11". Nunes took her out in the first round with a punch and put an end to her undefeated streak. But that is a commonality for 'Josi', who has achieved 7 knockouts in her 9 wins.

She was the betting favorite against her last opponent, 5'7" Ramona Pascual, at UFC Fight Night 202. It was an unfortunate introduction to the UFC for Pascual, but the 8th straight victory for Nunes.

The median height for featherweights is 5'7", making her victories that much more astonishing. Amanda Nunes is the current featherweight champion. The future of the featherweight belt has come under scrutiny, as there appears to not be enough competitors in the division. However, Nunes is proving to be a tough contender. Whatever happens to the belt, Nunes vs Nunes could see headlines in the future.

#3 Demetrious Johnson

In 2011, Demetrious Johnson became the inaugural UFC flyweight champion. His title reign saw 11 defenses, making him one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in MMA.

At 5'3", he is one of the shortest male fighters to compete in the promotion. Notably, the shortest male fighter in the company's history is Hector Sandoval, who is 5'2".

Johnson flaunts an outstanding resume of 30 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw. After losing the flyweight championship to Henry Cejudo in 2018, he went on to fight in One Championship. He gained the vacant bantamweight title within that promotion in 2019, but then lost it to Adriano Moraes in 2021. It was the first knockout loss of Johnson's career.

#2. Henry Cejudo

Former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo defeated all but two opponents in his professional MMA career. He stands at 5'4" tall in a weight class with an average height of 5'5" - 5'7".

After dethroning Demetrious Johnson, he later defeated Marlon Moraes and became the bantamweight champion, ranking him among the other double champions like Georges St-Pierre and Conor McGregor.

Taller opponents such as Domonick Cruz(5'8") and T.J. Dillishaw(5'6") proved to be no match for Cejudo. Those fights never saw the third round as Cejudo defeated them in rounds 1 and 2 via a vicious TKO.

Despite Cejudo announcing his retirement after his last bout in 2020, he still calls out fighters on social media and has teased making a return for the right price.

"Dana, I needed a break. Honestly, it was getting boring beating up TJ Pillashaw in under a minute and Dominick Snooze in 2. I got married, had a kid and am now rejuvenated. I wanna be 4C. If I beat up an old guy at a bar and learn how to Riverdance will you give me a shot?"

#1. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski

With 23 wins and 1 loss, 'The Great' Alexander Volkanovski is a testament that the only advantage you need is skill and belief in yourself. At only 5'6" in the featherweight division, he is faced with a slew of towering opponents. But they have proved to be no match.

He defeated Max Holloway, 5'11, for a second time after stripping him of the featherweight title in 2019. For being one of the shortest in the division, he is also the most dominant. Since joining the UFC in 2016, he has yet to be defeated. Volkanovski has not lost a fight since his first and only loss in 2013.

He has 11 wins by KO/TKO and continues to put on performances for the ages. For instance, his unanimous victory against Brian Ortega was a bloody back-and-forth war that nearly saw the champion get submitted via guillotine choke. However, Volkanovski was determined to win and miraculously freed himself from the tight grip, before winning the fight.

This weekend, he will take on #4 ranked Chan Sung Jung for his third title defense. The bout is the main event of the incredibly stacked UFC 273 card.

