UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (February 26, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green will be the next Fight Night effort from the premier MMA promotion in the world and it has some intriguing matchups lined up for the fight fans. The event is set to take place at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 26, 2022.

A quintessential striker versus grappler matchup will take center stage as No. 4-ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev takes on late replacement Bobby Green. 'King' will be looking to take a major step forward in the talent-rich division after replacing Beneil Dariush for this event.

The much-awaited bout will be contested at a catchweight of 160 lb, instead of the pre-defined 155 lb divisional weight.

The co-main event sees a middleweight clash between Misha Cirkunov and Wellington Turman. Cirkunov will make his second appearance at the weight class after an unsuccessful outing in October last year.

It is an important match for both fighters, who have struggled for consistency in their recent bouts. A loss for either man could be detrimental to their career.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green - Timings

The following are the UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

In the US, the prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT on Saturday, February 26. The main card will commence at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 9 PM GMT on Saturday, February 26. The main card will begin at 12 AM GMT on Sunday, February 27.

India

It will be Sunday, February 27 in India before the show kicks off. The prelims will start at 2:30 AM IST on Sunday, while the main card will get underway at 5:30 AM IST.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend.

Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez

Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Preliminary Card

Rong Zhu vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual

Terence McKinney vs. Fares Ziam

Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore

Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez

Edited by Aziel Karthak