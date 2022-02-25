UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (February 26, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green will be the next Fight Night effort from the premier MMA promotion in the world and it has some intriguing matchups lined up for the fight fans. The event is set to take place at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 26, 2022.
A quintessential striker versus grappler matchup will take center stage as No. 4-ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev takes on late replacement Bobby Green. 'King' will be looking to take a major step forward in the talent-rich division after replacing Beneil Dariush for this event.
The much-awaited bout will be contested at a catchweight of 160 lb, instead of the pre-defined 155 lb divisional weight.
The co-main event sees a middleweight clash between Misha Cirkunov and Wellington Turman. Cirkunov will make his second appearance at the weight class after an unsuccessful outing in October last year.
It is an important match for both fighters, who have struggled for consistency in their recent bouts. A loss for either man could be detrimental to their career.
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green - Timings
The following are the UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.
United States
In the US, the prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT on Saturday, February 26. The main card will commence at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.
United Kingdom
For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 9 PM GMT on Saturday, February 26. The main card will begin at 12 AM GMT on Sunday, February 27.
India
It will be Sunday, February 27 in India before the show kicks off. The prelims will start at 2:30 AM IST on Sunday, while the main card will get underway at 5:30 AM IST.
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green - Full card
Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend.
Main Card
Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green
Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman
Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez
Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Preliminary Card
Rong Zhu vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual
Terence McKinney vs. Fares Ziam
Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez
Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore
Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez