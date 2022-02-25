UFC Fight Night: February 26, 2022 - Know the main card fighters competing at the event

The UFC is returning to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for its highly-anticipated UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green event. The Fight Night event is scheduled to take place this weekend on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

On top of the main card, No.4-ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev will take on the unranked Bobby Green, who has stepped in as a replacement opponent after Beneil Dariush pulled out of the fight. The bout will be contested at 160 lbs catchweight, instead of the divisional weight of 155 lbs.

A middleweight showdown between Misha Cirkunov and Wellington Turman will fill the co-main event spot. It's a battle between two middleweights who have been struggling for consistency inside the cage.

The main card is scheduled to get underway at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT, and fans are looking forward to a long night of intense action. See the entire main card for UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green below.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green

Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez

Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev (21-1) has been on a tear in the lightweight division. The Russian made quick work of Dan Hooker last time out, submitting ‘The Hangman’ in the first round via kimura. This marked Makhachev's ninth consecutive win in the division, taking him a step closer to a title shot.

Bobby Green

Bobby Green (29-12-1) is making a quick return to the cage on the back of a unanimous decision win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271. After putting on a spectacular striking showcase against Haqparast just two weeks ago, ‘King’ is stepping in as a short-notice replacement after a number of top lightweights reportedly turned down the offer.

Misha Cirkunov

Misha Cirkunov (15-7) doesn't have a strong recent record inside the cage, having lost both of his outings last year and five of his last seven. He made a move down to 185 lbs in October 2021 for his recent bout against Krzysztof Jotko - a fight he lost via split decision. Cirkunov will now look to secure his first victory at middleweight. when he takes on Turman this Saturday.

Wellington Turman

Wellington Turman (17-5) snapped his two-fight losing streak with a split decision win over Sam Alvey in his last UFC outing in August 2021. Turman will now look to secure his first two consecutive wins under the UFC banner since making his promotional debut in 2019.

Ji Yeon Kim

Ji Yeon Kim (9-4) will go into this Saturday's Fight Night event on the back of two consecutive losses. 'Fire Fist' last fought to a losing unanimous decision against Molly McCann in September 2021.

Priscila Cachoeira

After scoring back-to-back knockout wins in the octagon through 2020-2021, Priscila Cachoeira (10-4) suffered a first-round submission loss against Gillian Robertson last December. 'Zombie Girl' also missed weight by three pounds for this bout, forcing the flyweight matchup to be contested at catchweight.

Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan (17-2) will look to extend his winning streak to five when he takes on a larger opponent in Joel Alvarez this Saturday. Tsarukyan's only loss under the UFC banner came against current title contender Islam Makhachev in his promotional debut match. 'Ahalkalakets' is currently ranked No. 13 in the lightweight rankings.

Joel Alvarez

Joel Alvarez (19-2) has won four consecutive bouts in a row since losing his promotional debut bout against Damir Ismagulov in 2019. 'El Fenomeno' has won all of his fights via finishes. However, he has missed weight in his last two bouts.

Armen Petrosyan

Armen Petrosyan (6-1) earned his UFC contract after knocking out Kaloyan Kolev at Dana White's Contender Series 2021: Week 8 in October 2021. 'Superman' is now set to make his light heavyweight debut in the promotion against a streaking Rodriguez.

Gregory Rodrigues

Gregory Rodriguez (11-3) will step into the octagon against 'Superman' with the momentum of a four-fight winning streak. A well-known finisher, 'Robocop' has won nine of his eleven bouts in the cage via stoppage.

Edited by John Cunningham