5 big UFC stars who failed to win a single fight in 2021

2021 was a phenomenal year for a number of UFC fighters, but for others, the year proved to be far more challenging than they might’ve expected.

While a number of UFC stars lost in big fights during 2021, a handful came out even worse, failing to pick up a single victory despite fighting in the octagon more than once.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Dustin Poirier avenges his 2014 loss to Conor McGregor with a TKO win at #UFC257 Dustin Poirier avenges his 2014 loss to Conor McGregor with a TKO win at #UFC257 https://t.co/KQhqZZ1zxa

Whether these fighters can recover from this bad year or whether it’s the start of a slide in their fortunes in general is a question that will only be answered as we enter 2022. However, it’s safe to say that they’ll want to forget last year quickly.

Here are five big UFC stars who failed to win a single fight in 2021.

#5. Kevin Holland – UFC middleweight

Kevin Holland slipped out of UFC title contention with two losses in 2021

While he didn’t win a UFC title, few fighters had a more successful 2020 than middleweight contender Kevin Holland.

‘The Trailblazer’ fought in the octagon on a remarkable five occasions and picked up five straight wins. He capped his year off with the biggest win of his UFC career, a brutal knockout of the highly-regarded Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza.

It looked like Holland would be all set to move into title contention in 2021, particularly with UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya running through prospective challengers as quickly as any other current champion.

However, ‘Trailblazer’ fell to defeat in his first fight of 2021, dropping a clear-cut decision to Derek Brunson. Most worryingly, the fight appeared to expose a fatal flaw in Holland’s skill-set. He was completely unable to stop Brunson’s takedowns and didn’t have a lot to offer from his back.

Following the loss, the best idea for Holland probably would’ve been to take some time off to work on that weakness. However, in what proved to be an ill-advised move, he returned to the octagon less than a month later to face off against Marvin Vettori.

Holland was defeated again, in similar fashion, giving him the first back-to-back losses of his UFC career. More painfully for ‘Trailblazer’, Vettori then went on to fight for the UFC middleweight title in his next bout.

Holland ended his 2021 with a fight against Kyle Daukaus. Although it didn’t end in defeat, it also didn’t go well. An errant clash of heads knocked him unconscious, leaving his record for the year at 0-2-1.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



A clash of heads dramatically changes the flow of this one in the opening round! SCENES. 😳A clash of heads dramatically changes the flow of this one in the opening round! #UFCVegas38 SCENES. 😳A clash of heads dramatically changes the flow of this one in the opening round! #UFCVegas38 https://t.co/PSGZs4Rpz3

Holland is expected to return to action in 2022, potentially as a welterweight. He’ll be hoping for an upturn in form then.

