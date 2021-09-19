5 biggest Dana White rants

Dana White is known to lose his cool during press events. The UFC boss has been a crucial part of the company's growth over the last 20 years. He took over as president in 2001 and helped the UFC become the mammoth organization it is today.

During this time, Dana White has been involved in many controversies. This has caused the UFC head honcho to go on tirades about people inside and outside the MMA promotion.

On that note, let's take a look at five of Dana White's most extensive rants.

#5. Dana White slams "silly" Triller event

UFC 249 Ferguson v Gaethje

Dana White has been a vocal critic of Triller Fight Club and its matchmaking process. In a recent press conference, the UFC boss went on a rant against the promotion, its aging fighters and anyone "dumb enough to pay" for the tickets.

Speaking to the media after Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC supremo was asked about the Triller fight card that saw former UFC champion Vitor Belfort box Evander Holyfield. The event also included an exhibition bout between UFC legends Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz. Going on an expletive-filled rant against Triller Fight Club, White said:

"Let me put it to you this way. Anybody who’s f**king dumb enough and willing to pay and watch these f**king fights – Anderson Silva boxed Tito Ortiz, boxed Tito Ortiz. Tito Ortiz has no business f**king boxing anybody. And Tito’s 40-f**king-something-years-old. Evander Holyfield is almost 60-years old, and he’s f**king fighting. I just think, you know what I think about this sh*t. It’s silly. All of it is silly."

Speaking about how some people would always watch washed-up fighters like Tito Ortiz, Dana White said:

"There’s always going to be a certain amount of people that are dumb enough to buy these fights and pay for them. Tito can’t box. Tito’s a horrible boxer. That’s why I said I would box him. You ever see me saying I’ll fight any other f**king guy in the UFC? No, and I never will and never would. Ten years ago I wouldn’t, but I would Tito all day long."

