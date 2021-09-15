"I promise you" - Dana White is confident Jake Paul is not going to call out Anderson Silva for a boxing match

Anderson Silva again made his way into mainstream combat sports discourse after dismantling Tito Ortiz in the first round of their highly anticipated boxing clash. While Dana White believes the Brazilian has an ocean of opportunities, he claims that Jake Paul will not butt heads with Silva in the near future.

"I f***ing guarantee you this, you ain't going to see Jake Paul calling Anderson Silva out. That I f***ing promise you. He's his size and he's actually good. He's old, which is what Jake Paul likes, to fight old guys that are too small and that are absolutely positively washed up," said Dana White.

While in conversation with the media after the latest DWCS event, Dana White offered some insight into boxing culture. Speculating about potential opponents for Anderson Silva, the UFC president ruled out Jake Paul from the conversation entirely.

Dana White challenges Jake Paul to look past Jorge Masvidal to fight Anderson Silva

A lot has been said about the budding rivalry between Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal. From a former well-wisher to a potential opponent, Masvidal has seemingly pulled a 180. The change prompted Paul to take up arms against 'Gamebred.'

Gunning for a fight against him, Paul has called out to Masvidal repeatedly. However, his contract with the UFC has shackled him to fighting exclusively within the promotion.

When asked about a potential fight between Jorge Masvidal and Jake Paul, Dana White offered 'The Problem Child' a novel idea.

"Hey Jake, Anderson's out. Anderson Silva's out. Jake?! Jake?! Jake?!" quipped Dana White.

Although 'The Problem Child' may be on the hunt for his next fight, a clash between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul seems highly unlikely. Paul has admitted that he would like to take on a real boxer next.

Tommy Fury seems like the perfect opponent to butt heads with at the moment. But should that fight fail to materialize, Anderson Silva is seemingly the next best option.

