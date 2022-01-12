5 biggest non-title fights we want to see in ONE in 2022

ONE Championship is home to some of the biggest names in martial arts today, with a plethora of talented fighters showcasing their skills in the promotion. This has led to a countless number of exciting fights over its decade-long existence.

While a world title on the line could raise the stakes in any matchup, all fights in the promotion have the potential to be something special. This means that non-title fights can shine on their own too and there’s more than a handful of salivating propositions on hand for 2022.

Some potential fights on the horizon are a testament to just how deep ONE Championship’s talent pool truly is. These fights look absolutely fantastic on paper and if the promotion can put them together, fans are surely in for a treat. As a matter of fact, we can’t wait to see some of these matchups actually materialize.

Here are some of the biggest non-title fights we want to see happen in 2022.

#5. A battle of ONE heavyweights styles - Oumar Kane vs. Marcus Almeida

These two superstars in their respective sports joined the promotion in their transition to MMA.

Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida is one of the best grapplers in the world. He's won multiple Brazilian jiu-jitsu world championships and at 32 years of age is already part of the IBJJF Hall of Fame.

With not much else to prove in Brazilian jiu-jistu, ‘Buchecha’ made the move to MMA in 2021 to test his skills among the world’s elite fighters. He is currently 2-0 in the Circle, while staying true to his style of fighting.

Almeida is fresh off conquering previously undefeated heavyweight Kang Ji-Won at Winter Warriors in December.

Meanwhile, Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane rose to prominence by dominating a West-African form of wrestling called ‘lutte avec frappe'. After conquering some of the best competitors in the sport, the natural progression for the 29-year-old was to try his hand in MMA.

He last saw action in the Circle at ONE on TNT 4 back in April 2021, where he lost to heavyweight world title contender Kirill Grishenko. Through his first three bouts in the promotion, Kane has shown tremendous hands to pair with his wrestling prowess, which quickly made him a fan favorite in the division.

With both behemoths fairly new to MMA, their matchup could showcase an old-school fight feel where their original styles are pitted against each other to see which martial art prevails.

