5 biggest UFC fights to look forward to in June 2023

The UFC is set to put on four events in June, including three Fight Night shows in the United States and a blockbuster pay-per-view in Vancouver, Canada. MMA fans are in for another thrilling month of action, with a fight card on offer every Saturday night in June.

UFC 289 will mark the promotion's first trip to Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic. The world's premier MMA promotion will also visit Jacksonville, Florida, in June, and the other two Fight Nights will be underway at the Apex in Las Vegas.

On that note, here are the five biggest fights to look forward to in June 2023.

#5. Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

The first Fight Night event of the month is set to go down at the UFC Apex this weekend, featuring the first non-title flyweight main event since 2017. Former interim title challenger Kai Kara-France will look to return to winning ways when he takes on surging contender Amir Albazi this Saturday.

UFC Vegas 74 poster [Image via @BigMarcel24 on Twitter]

Kai Kara-France came up short in his maiden title bid last year, losing to current flyweight king Brandon Moreno. The Kiwi was performing admirably against Moreno in the opening two rounds, but ultimately succumbed to a body shot in the third frame.

Kara-France will look to defend his No.3 spot in the rankings and re-enter title contention when he takes on No.7-ranked Amir Albazi, who has never tasted defeat in the UFC. Albazi holds an impressive octagon record of 4-0, comprising three finishes.

With Brandon Moreno set to take on No.2-ranked Alexandre Pantoja in July, this weekend's headliner is essentially a title eliminator. Albazi can break into the top five with a win, while Kara-France will be itching put himself back into the championship conversation.

#4. Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Amidst Israel Adesanya's scorching run atop the middleweight division, former title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier are gunning for another shot at UFC gold. The top-ranked 185-pounders will lock horns on June 17 at the Apex, where the victor will keep his championship aspirations alive.

UFC Vegas 75 poster [Image via @BigMarcel24 on Twitter]

Jared Cannonier bounced back from his title loss to Israel Adesanya will a narrow decision win over Sean Strickland, a decision many in the MMA community disagreed with. 'Tha Killa Gorilla' will need at least one or two wins before he can really make a case for another title shot.

Meanwhile, Marvin Vettori has already lost to the reigning middleweight champion twice, so his road to gold is likely far more arduous. 'The Italian Dream' was thoroughly outclassed by former champion Robert Whittaker last year, but returned to the win column with an underwhelming display against Roman Dolidze.

However, Vettori still has more time than Cannonier, being 10 years younger than his American counterpart. The Italian has never been finished in his professional career, but his granite chin will certainly be put to the test against the hard-hitting Cannonier.

A drab decision win won't help either fighters' cause with regards to earning a shot at gold in the near future. A statement-making finish, however, will do wonders for the victor's title hopes.

Jared Cannonier and Marvin Vettori are gunning for revenge against Israel Adesanya [Image via @btsport on Instagram]

#3. Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

The UFC's return to Jacksonville is a can't-miss event, loaded with explosive matchups from top to bottom. The most exciting bout on the card is undoubtedly the main event, featuring hard-hitting featherweight finishers Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria.

UFC Jacksonville poster [Image via @BigMarcel24 on Twitter]

Josh Emmett lost to Yair Rodriguez in their interim title bout earlier this year. The American knockout artist is the hardest-hitter in the featherweight division, but at 38 years of age, it remains to be seen how far he can go and whether he can re-insert himself into the title mix.

Emmett has a tough task ahead of him in undefeated phenom Ilia Topuria, who has been nothing short of sensational since signing with the promotion back in 2020. Still just 26, 'El Matador' boasts an unblemished record of 13-0, comprising four knockouts and eight submissions, with just one decision win.

This is a classic prospect vs. veteran matchup, pitting the new wave of talent against the old guard. Emmett can derail his counterpart's hype train, but he'll have his work cut out for him against a generational talent like Topuria.

#2. Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana – UFC women's bantamweight title bout

Amanda Nunes, arguably the greatest women's MMA fighter of all time, will headline the upcoming UFC pay-per-view in Vancouver, Canada. 'The Lioness' will look to defend her belt against Mexican challenger Irene Aldana in the UFC 289 main event.

Amanda Nunes seemed unstoppable until her shocking defeat to Julianna Pena in 2021. The Brazilian avenged her loss to Pena last year and their trilogy bout was projected to headline UFC 289. However, an injury to 'The Venezuelan Vixen' paved the way for No.5-ranked contender Irene Aldana.

While Nunes is the betting favorite, it would be unwise to count out Aldana, who poses a real threat to the champion. Moreover, we are amidst a golden age of Mexican MMA, with Brandon Moreno, Yair Rodriguez and Alexa Grasso all holding titles. Aldana will be looking to become the fourth Mexican-born UFC champion.

Nunes can further cement her legacy with another title defense, but it won't come easy. It remains to be seen whether 'The Lioness' will retain her belt, or Mexico will have another home-grown champion in Aldana.

#1. Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

The biggest fight of the month, without a shadow of a doubt, is the co-main event at UFC 289. Fan favorite and former lightweight king Charles Oliveira and perennial contender Beneil Dariush will square off in a pivotal three-rounder, with the winner expected to fight for the belt in Abu Dhabi later this year.

Charles Oliveira saw his historic 11-fight win streak get snapped by Islam Makhachev last year and 'do Bronx' is desperate to run it back with the Dagestani. Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush's title shot is long overdue and he will have to overcome Oliveira at UFC 289 to earn his maiden shot at the belt.

While the winner is likely set to take on Makhachev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi in October, the recent booking of the BMF title fight between former interim champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje could potentially throw a spanner in the works.

The lightweight division is ubiquitously regarded as the most exciting and competitive weight class across combat sports, and for good reason. Oliveira vs. Dariush is all but guaranteed to produce fireworks, and whoever emerges victorious, Makhachev will have a tough test waiting for him.

