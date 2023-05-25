June 24 will see the UFC head to Jacksonville, Florida for a Fight Night event. This event will air live on the ABC network in the US.

The event will mark the promotion’s first visit to Jacksonville since April 2022, when UFC 273 took place there.

It was announced last month that the June 24 event will be headlined by a featherweight clash between No.5 ranked Josh Emmett and No.9 ranked Ilia Topuria. Their bout was moved from an event set to take place in Las Vegas on June 17.

Today has also seen the poster for the event unveiled on Twitter by reporter Marcel Dorff.

As of the time of writing, there have been twelve fights announced for this show, although an official bout order has not been revealed just yet.

These fights include a key women’s flyweight clash between No.9 ranked Amanda Ribas and No.11 ranked Maycee Barber, a middleweight bout pitting No.13 ranked Brendan Allen against Bruno Silva, and a welterweight clash between No.11 ranked Neil Magny and Philip Rowe.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber in works for June 24 UFC event mmafighting.com/2023/4/7/23673… Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber in works for June 24 UFC event mmafighting.com/2023/4/7/23673… https://t.co/Qh8e6DyDMn

Listed below are all of the fights expected to go down at UFC Jacksonville on June 24.

1. Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

2. Flyweight bout: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

3. Middleweight bout: Punahele Soriano vs. Sedriques Dumas

4. Middleweight bout: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Dennis Tiulilin

5. Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

6. Welterweight bout: Neil Magny vs. Philip Rowe

7. Heavyweight bout: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

8. Featherweight bout: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

9. Welterweight bout: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman

10. Lightweight bout: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Loik Radzhabov

11. Strawweight bout: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

12. Flyweight bout: Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

UFC Jacksonville: Who is the favourite to win Emmett vs. Topuria?

A featherweight fight between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria is expected to headline the UFC’s visit to Jacksonville on June 24.

Despite Emmett being ranked at No.5 in the division, four spots above Topuria, ‘El Matador’ is actually the favourite to win the bout.

According to VerdictMMA.com, Topuria is currently a -260 favourite to win the bout, meaning a bettor would need to wager $260 on the Spanish fighter to win $100.

Emmett, meanwhile, is a +220 underdog, meaning a $100 wager on ‘The Fighting Falmer’ would earn a $220 payout if he were to win.

Emmett’s last fight saw him lose to Yair Rodriguez in an interim featherweight title clash earlier this year. After his loss, he was consoled by numerous fans on Twitter, including adult film star Kendra Lust.

Poll : 0 votes