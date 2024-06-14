5 biggest UFC title fights that could happen in the second half of 2024

With just weeks to go in June, we're almost halfway through a big 2024 for the UFC. Thankfully, the second half of the year could be even bigger.

While the UFC has officially announced just two title fights for the second half of 2024 to date, several other huge bouts will likely be booked, too.

With likely title fights taking place in almost every weight class, there's a lot for every MMA fan to look forward to.

Here are the five biggest UFC title fights that could happen in the second half of 2024.

#5. UFC bantamweight title: Raquel Pennington vs. Kayla Harrison

Over the years, a handful of UFC title fights have been put together that feel more like the inevitable coronation of a new champion than a competitive bout.

Petr Yan's bantamweight title win over Jose Aldo would fall into this category, for instance, as would Jon Jones' light-heavyweight title win over Shogun Rua.

Assuming the fight takes place in the second half of 2024, the bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Kayla Harrison will probably belong on that list, too.

While Pennington currently holds the title, she remains one of the more unlikely champions in UFC history.

Based on the way Harrison destroyed Holly Holm in her octagon debut, then, she'd be the big favorite in this fight, particularly as 'The Preacher's Daughter' was able to beat 'Rocky' on two occasions.

Despite the feeling that Harrison would smash right through Pennington, though, it'd still be a hugely intriguing fight. Could the Olympic gold medallist deal with 'Rocky' that easily? Or would Pennington be able to spring an upset?

Perhaps more importantly, if Harrison were to win, could she then go on to become a dominant champion like Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes before her?

On paper. this fight might feel like a squash, but it doesn't make it any less of a big deal.

#4. UFC heavyweight title: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

With any luck, the lengthy wait for the so-called "legacy fight" between heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former titleholder Stipe Miocic will finally happen later this year.

Many fans will simply be glad to get the fight over so the division can move forward, but there's still no denying that it's a big deal for the UFC.

Jones vs. Miocic pits one of the greatest fighters of all time against the most accomplished heavyweight in octagon history. That's nothing to sneeze at, even if Miocic hasn't fought in over three years and is miles past his prime at this stage.

Would it have been better if the two rivals had fought last year instead? Or if the UFC had simply moved on from the bout following its cancellation to pit Jones against interim champ Tom Aspinall instead?

In some ways, the answer is yes. However, to see 'Bones' finally square off with Miocic should still feel like a big event, and will essentially mark the end of an era, one way or another.

Is Jones very likely to win? Of course, and how much the win will add to his legacy is debatable. As a clash of two of MMA's biggest stars of the decade, though, this remains one of the biggest bouts to look forward to later in 2024.

#3. UFC light-heavyweight title: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

The next light-heavyweight title bout will now see Alex Pereira defend against Jiri Prochazka on late notice. However, perhaps the best fight on this list would actually see 'Poatan' face Magomed Ankalaev later in the year instead.

Sure, it's fair to praise both Pereira and Prochazka for saving UFC 303 on short notice, but in a way, the pairing is unfortunate. A fight between the Brazilian and Ankalaev makes far more sense.

Not only does the Dagestani have a claim of his own to the crown - he was arguably robbed of a title win over Jan Blachowicz in 2022 - but he's also the biggest challenge Pereira will have faced to date.

Ankalaev is a great striker, but he's also a fantastic grappler. He's capable of taking his opponents down at will and keeping them there to grind them into submission.

That kind of approach is something 'Poatan' has still not faced inside the octagon, and if he wants to become an all-time great, it's something he'll have to get past.

Naturally, there's a chance that Ankalaev might choose to stand with Pereira, which would throw a curveball into the whole deal. Either way, though, this would be a great fight that we'll hopefully get to see later in 2024.

#2. UFC lightweight title: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan

It's probably safe to say that Islam Makhachev isn't exactly the most active champion in UFC history. Therefore, as he only fought earlier this month, there's a chance we may not see him again before the end of 2024.

If the Dagestani lightweight king does return later this year, the fighter he's most likely to square off with is No.1 ranked Arman Tsarukyan. While the Armenian is not as big a star as Dustin Poirier, it's safe to say this fight would still be huge.

Firstly, no other lightweight in the UFC is on the kind of run Tsarukyan is right now, as he's defeated Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira in back-to-back fights.

Secondly, the two men have a history dating back to their first fight in 2019, a close bout that saw Makhachev defeat the debuting Tsarukyan via decision. This has created a slightly bitter rivalry between the two.

Thirdly, the fight would mark Makhachev's chance to become the most accomplished lightweight in UFC history by producing four successful title defenses—something even Khabib Nurmagomedov did not achieve.

Sure, Makhachev could do that against a different foe, too, but Tsarukyan is the most intriguing for him right now, particularly in a five-round bout.

With any luck, the UFC can put this one together - probably in Abu Dhabi - at the back end of 2024.

#1. UFC middleweight title: Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya

The UFC has officially announced two title bouts for the second half of 2024: Tom Aspinall will face Curtis Blaydes for the interim heavyweight title, and Leon Edwards will defend the welterweight title against Belal Muhammad.

The promotion is also on the verge of announcing a third title fight that will be, if it happens, one of the biggest clashes of 2024. The fight in question is the middleweight title bout between champion Dricus du Plessis and former titleholder Israel Adesanya.

This fight was all but confirmed by du Plessis himself this week, with 'Stillknocks' asking the promotion what was holding up the official announcement.

To say this fight will be a personal one is an understatement. Their rivalry has been brewing since their infamous staredown following du Plessis' win over Robert Whittaker last year.

That staredown was expected to set up a bout for Adesanya's title, but of course, Sean Strickland ruined those plans by upsetting 'The Last Stylebender'.

With du Plessis now at the top of the mountain and Adesanya looking to re-ascend it, though, the fight feels even bigger than before.

When you consider that 'The Last Stylebender' remains one of the UFC's biggest current stars, there's absolutely no doubt that this is the biggest possible title fight fans could be treated to in the latter half of 2024.