5 biggest winners from UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 270 was the first big show of 2022. Given that the event featured two title fights at the top of the card, it was always going to see the emergence of some major winners.

In the end, UFC 270 saw some absolutely fantastic fights and a number of stellar performances from some of the top fighters in the world.

With one new champion crowned, another retaining his title, and a number of other fighters seemingly climbing the ladder, this will be a show that fans won’t forget for some time.

With that considered, here are the five biggest winners from UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane.

#5. Michel Pereira – defeated Andre Fialho in a UFC welterweight bout

Michel Pereira's trademark wild attacks led him to a win over Andre Fialho

Michel Pereira came into last night’s bout with Andre Fialho with a reputation as one of the UFC’s most exciting fighters. While he couldn’t finish the newcomer, he certainly lived up to that billing by putting on a barnburner.

Sure, ‘Demolidor’ didn’t look too hot in the first round. Fialho seemed to have his number by forcing him onto the back foot with his striking, not allowing Pereira to get a foothold in the fight. However, that quickly changed.

The second round saw Pereira find his range. From there, he basically hit Fialho with everything in his arsenal, from wild kicks and knees to elbows and flying attacks. While the Portuguese newcomer avoided being finished, the real winner was clear by the end of the fight.

This was something of a statement win for Pereira, as he’d always been known as a frontrunner who would fold in the face of adversity. This time, he largely came from behind to earn the victory.

Whether he’ll ever develop into a title contender at 170 lb is another thing entirely. However, for now at least, ‘Demolidor’ continues to roll and this performance definitely made him one of last night’s big winners.

