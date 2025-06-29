5 biggest winners from UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

UFC 317 is in the books, and one of the biggest pay-per-views of the year absolutely delivered. In the headliner, we saw a finish for the ages.

The event saw some outstanding performances, but who came away from Las Vegas as the night's biggest winners?

While 11 fighters had their hand raised in the octagon, it's fair to say that some won bigger than others.

With that in mind, here are the five biggest winners from UFC 317: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira.

#5. Paddy Pimblett - UFC lightweight contender

On the surface, it seems crazy to suggest that a fighter who didn't even compete at UFC 317 could be one of the night's biggest winners.

However, the fact is that based on what happened following last night's headliner, Paddy Pimblett has won the race to become the next top contender at 155 pounds.

Despite the presence of fellow title hopefuls Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan at cageside, it was 'The Baddy' who was called into the octagon by newly-minted champ Ilia Topuria for a staredown.

That staredown quickly turned into a shove, and judging from the slight smirk on Topuria's face, it's clear that 'El Matador' sees Pimblett as his money fight.

Therefore, despite Dana White trying to play things down right now, it feels highly likely that we will get Topuria vs. Pimblett for the lightweight title in the near future.

That alone makes Paddy Pimblett one of last night's biggest winners.

#4. Payton Talbott - UFC bantamweight contender

The last time bantamweight prospect Payton Talbott was in action, he was humbled at the hands - and grappling skills - of veteran Raoni Barcelos.

While Talbott was not stopped in the fight, it was still the kind of bout that could easily have derailed his young UFC career.

Last night, though, Talbott bounced back in style by largely dominating a dangerous foe in Felipe Lima.

Not only did Talbott win, though, he also showed dramatic improvements in his grappling, suggesting he's done little but work on closing the hole in his game since his last loss.

A win over Lima won't propel Talbott into title contention, but it did get his career firmly back on the rails and suggested that observers were right to be excited by him last year.

Thanks to his huge improvements, then, he was definitely one of last night's big winners.

#3. Alexandre Pantoja - UFC flyweight champion

In all fairness, it's arguable that Alexandre Pantoja simply did what most fans expected him to do last night.

Nobody really thought Kai Kara-France was going to dethrone 'The Cannibal' for his flyweight title. Indeed, the Brazilian thoroughly dominated his Kiwi foe before submitting him in the third round.

However, Pantoja did make history last night by breaking the record for the most wins in UFC flyweight history, taking his total to 14.

To add to this, his win over Kara-France was his fourth successful title defense, an astonishing record given he claimed the crown less than two years ago.

Essentially, 'The Cannibal' may be the most dominant champion in the UFC right now, and he probably deserves more respect than he gets.

With any hope, this win will shunt him up the pound-for-pound rankings, something he brought up after the event. Overall, there's no doubt that Pantoja was one of last night's biggest winners.

#2. Joshua Van - UFC flyweight contender

While it's unlikely that he will have wanted to absorb over 200 significant strikes, it's arguable that UFC 317 was the perfect night for Joshua Van.

'The Fearless' only fought three weeks ago, beating Bruno Gustavo da Silva, and so for him to take a bout with Brandon Royval last night was a huge risk.

However, not only did Van put on a seriously exciting fight, he somehow found a way to beat 'Raw Dawg', even coming close to a finish in the third round.

The win not only made him $50k richer, as he claimed a bonus for the Fight of the Night, it also appears to have netted him a title shot.

Van entered the octagon following flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja's win over Kai Kara-France looking surprisingly sprightly, and had a quick staredown with the Brazilian.

Given that he wasn't even supposed to fight last night, let alone become the top contender in the flyweight division, it's hard to view 'The Fearless' as anything but a huge, huge winner.

#1. Ilia Topuria - UFC lightweight champion

Last night's biggest winner was undoubtedly Ilia Topuria.

The former featherweight champ - who vacated his title earlier in the year - moved to 155 pounds to take on Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title vacated by Islam Makhachev.

Many observers felt that Topuria would be able to win, but given Oliveira had absorbed big shots from the likes of Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier, nobody expected it to be easy.

'El Matador' proved that idea wrong, though, as he escaped an early leglock attempt and then completely short-circuited 'Do Bronx' with a one-two moments later.

The win was stunning. Not only did it make Topuria the tenth fighter in UFC history to claim titles in two different weight classes, it also furthered his claim to being an all-time great.

Ilia Topuria is now 17-0, and it's hard to recall a better three-fight win streak than his current one over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway and Oliveira, all via knockout.

Essentially, Topuria is quickly reaching legendary status in the octagon, and this was simply his latest step.

