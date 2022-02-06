5 biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

Last night’s UFC Fight Night show was hardly the most highly anticipated event. Overall though, despite a slow main event, it turned out to be well worth watching.

Fans were treated to one of the wilder brawls in recent memory, a couple of truly exceptional UFC debuts and plenty of brutal and entertaining finishes.

So with a number of fighters climbing up the ladder in their respective divisions, this show ended up producing a great deal of big winners.

With that in mind, here are the five biggest winners from UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland.

#5. Chidi Njokuani – defeated Marc-Andre Barriault in a UFC middleweight bout

Chidi Njokuani needed just 16 seconds to make an impact in his octagon debut

Prior to last night, UFC fans had probably only heard the name Chidi Njokuani if they’d tuned into a Bellator MMA show at some point.

After last night, though, he’ll be one of the first names on everyone’s lips this week, making him undoubtedly one of last night’s big winners.

‘Chidi Bang Bang’ needed just 16 seconds to take out opponent Marc-Andre Barriault with a brutal right hand haymaker. He earned himself a nice $50k bonus in the process. When you consider that Barriault had previously never been knocked out, it’s hard to play down the impressiveness of this finish.

Despite this being his octagon debut, Njokuani has been around for a long time. Therefore, to expect him to hone his skills and become a title contender in the future might be a bridge too far for him.

However, as we all know well, UFC president Dana White and company aren’t always looking for title contenders, they also want to fill their roster with wild, exciting fighters.

In that sense, it’s easy to imagine ‘Chidi Bang Bang’ carving out a spot for himself as a reliable action fighter in the UFC going forward. A win like this probably buys him at least four or five bouts in the octagon by itself – making him one of the biggest winners from last night’s UFC show.

