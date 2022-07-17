5 bitter UFC rivals that should coach TUF

For years, the UFC has successfully used reality television as another method in gaining interest in their promotion. The Ultimate Fighter is the perfect example of effective marketing for the future of the promotion. Since debuting on Spike TV in 2005, the promotion has been able to identify top fighters and future stars.

TUF has not only been a pathway to the promotion, but it has also helped build interest in a main event bout. Some of the sport's biggest rivalries have played out on the show and made for some memorable moments and confrontations.

Some heated rivalries include Ken Shamrock and Tito Ortiz, 'Rampage' Jackson and Rashad Evans, TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt.

Bitter rivals serving as opposing coaches has been a successful formula and helped generate more interest for when they eventually fight. In fact, Jackson vs. Evans generated over one-million pay-per-view buys.

TUF featuring bitter rivals has also arguably led to a much more entertaining season. This list will look at five bitter UFC rivals that should coach in the TUF.

#5. Sean O'Malley and No.5 ranked UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera have developed quite the rivalry since their bout at UFC 252. Vera caused damage with his leg-kicks and earned a first-round TKO win against O'Malley. It was 'Sugar's first career loss and one that he likely wants to avenge.

Since the two have gone back-and-forth on social media, it wouldn't be a bad idea to bring their rivalry to TUF. It could be a full circle moment of sorts for 'Chito' as he competed on TUF: Latin America in 2014.

Despite not winning the competition, Vera has found success in the promotion and is now the No. 5 ranked bantamweight.

It would be interesting to see how the two would fare as TUF coaches. Both fighters have charismatic personalities, so the rivalry could generate interest in an eventual rematch.

#4. Jon Jones and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Francis Ngannou claps back at Jon Jones Francis Ngannou claps back at Jon Jones https://t.co/XuB2J7MQEb

Since committing to a heavyweight move, Jon Jones has been linked to a bout with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The reigning champion has not shied away from the possibility of welcoming the former light heavyweight champion to heavyweight. It looked like the bout was close to being finalized, but it never came to fruition.

If the promotion changes its mind about Jones vs. Stipe Miocic bout, Team 'Bones' vs. Team Ngannou would be logical.

The coaching pairing could allow the promotion to hype their bout as the biggest heavyweight title fight of all-time. Jones has coached TUF in the past as he coached opposite Chael Sonnen. And so, he wouldn't be out of his comfort zone in a coaching role.

Coaching TUF would also give the heavyweight champion more time to recuperate, while also building up his next fight. He is still out of action after undergoing surgery following his win against Ciryl Gane. With that in mind, 'The Predator' and 'Bones' coaching TUF could make for a great season of the show.

#3. Jorge Masvidal and former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington

Saying that Jorge Masvidal and former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington despise one another would be an understatement. The former best friends have been involved in a bitter rivalry that has even carried over to the streets.

The promotion could see value in using TUF as a way to book Covington vs. Masvidal 2.

They fought this past March, which saw 'Chaos' earn a unanimous decision win over the 'BMF' title holder. It was a decisive win as he used his wrestling to dictate the fight and earn points on the scorecards.

Weeks later, 'Gamebred' was arrested and charged for attacking Covington outside a steakhouse in Miami, Florida. The animosity is obviously still there, so a TUF season and rematch could be lucrative for all involved.

Based on their history with one another, it would be interesting to see what transpires. Masvidal would have the support of the American Top Team, while Covington would likely be motivated to outperform his former team.

#2. Brandon Moreno and UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Brandon Moreno responds to Deiveson Figueiredo’s ultimatum to leave flyweight division: ‘Like anybody cares’ (@jedkmeshew) mmafighting.com/2022/6/6/23156… Brandon Moreno responds to Deiveson Figueiredo’s ultimatum to leave flyweight division: ‘Like anybody cares’ (@jedkmeshew) mmafighting.com/2022/6/6/23156… https://t.co/X2A6kXHcS9

There’s no doubt that Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo is one of the greatest trilogies in UFC history. The flyweights have competed in three all-time classics, with each earning a win after their first encounter ended in a draw.

The promotion can capitalize on the rivalry by having them coach TUF prior to a fourth bout.

Moreno is scheduled to fight Kai-Kara France for the interim title on July 30. And so, the promotion could add another chapter to the rivalry through TUF.

Perhaps they could even coach another season of TUF: Latin America. If the promotion features flyweights, it could also create more stars and add depth to the division.

Their careers will forever be linked, so a coaching stint on TUF would be logical. It wouldn't be far fetched if they coach flyweights while also competing in the division.

In fact, 'The Assassin Baby' got his start in the promotion by competing on TUF: Tournament of Champions. Despite the winner earning a flyweight title shot, the coaches were then flyweight contenders Joseph Benavidez and Henry Cejudo.

#1. Tony Ferguson and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson vs. former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is arguably the biggest what-if in the promotion's history. The bout was booked and canceled on numerous occasions, which left fans wondering who would win.

It wasn't meant to be as Ferguson lost an interim title fight to Justin Gaethje, while Nurmagomedov retired after submitting Gaethje.

There has been talk of a TUF season between the two after 'El Cucuy' expressed his desire to compete with 'The Eagle.' He mentioned that he respected Nurmagomedov's decision to retire following the passing of his father.

Although they're not fighting, it's still possible for the two lightweight greats to serve as opposing coaches on TUF.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



bit.ly/DanaKTTUF Dana White is sold on a Khabib x Tony TUF season Dana White is sold on a Khabib x Tony TUF season 👀📰 bit.ly/DanaKTTUF https://t.co/c7bqGPgI9q

Season 22 was a great example as Urijah Faber and Conor McGregor served as the coaches but were never booked to fight. But the promotion would have more success with 'El Cucuy' and 'The Eagle' because there is already a long rivalry built-in.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov being competitive with each other could add more significance to every bout of the season.

