5 blockbuster UFC lightweight matchups to make in 2022

The lightweight division remained one of the deepest in all of the UFC in 2021. The final pay-per-view of the year saw Charles Oliveira successfully defend his belt over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in Las Vegas.

Heading into that bout, fans, fighters and media alike were all unsure of which fighter would come out on top. This speaks to the depth of talent in the division as pitting any one of the top lightweights against each other produces an intriguing, unpredictable matchup.

On top of that, the UFC lightweight division also contains a number of the sport's biggest stars. Obviously, none are bigger than 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor but he also has a number of high-profile foes at 155 lbs.

Dustin Poirier's battles with McGregor have seen him become one of the biggest stars in MMA. Tony Ferguson is another fan-favorite, and Khabib Nurmagomedov's protégé Islam Makhachev is also on his way to becoming a household name.

Additionally, you can throw both Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler in the mix as they are two of the most exciting fighters in all the UFC. Lastly, the new king of the division, Charles Oliveira is proving himself to be a worthy champion.

This abundance of talent means there is a wealth of high-profile, exciting matchups that we could quite conceivably see next year. Here are 5 blockbuster lightweight matchups to make in 2022:

#5. UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Makhachev went 3-0 in 2021

While these two are still on their way to becoming mainstream stars, they may also be the two best lightweights in the UFC today. With Charles Oliveira, the current champ, and Islam Makhachev going unbeaten in 2021, they may finally collide in 2022.

Makhachev has looked unstoppable as of late, racking up nine straight wins and now being coached by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Oliveira, on the other hand, has ten straight wins and has earned his spot atop the division.

Makhachev is a growing star and his three submission victories in 2021 have him well placed for next year. Seeing if he could follow in the footsteps of Khabib and also win lightweight gold would produce be an interesting story.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim