5 bold predictions for the UFC in 2025

We are now just one month and three UFC events away from the end of 2024. That means 2025 is on the horizon.

So what could happen in the world of the UFC in 2025? Will we see the big fights everyone is hoping for? Only time will tell, and as we've learned, anything can happen in the world's biggest MMA promotion.

With that in mind, here are five bold predictions for the UFC in 2025.

#5. Valentina Shevchenko will attempt to become a two-division champion

Expand Tweet

Trending

When Valentina Shevchenko reclaimed her flyweight title from Alexa Grasso in September, it felt like the 125-pound division had almost taken a step back in time.

'Bullet' ruled the division with an iron fist from 2018 until she lost to Grasso in 2023, but when she was defeated, it felt like the division had a fresh start.

With Shevchenko now back on top, though, it's hard to imagine the likes of Manon Fiorot or Erin Blanchfield being able to dethrone her. Therefore, 2025 might be the year that Shevchenko attempts to become a two-division champion.

'Bullet' attempted to claim the 135-pound title back in 2017, only to fall slightly short against Amanda Nunes. With Nunes now retired, though, and Julianna Pena - who lost to Shevchenko in 2017 - holding the gold, why wouldn't she attempt to make history?

It may be that she comes up against Kayla Harrison rather than Pena, of course, but even then, Harrison vs. Shevchenko sounds like an awesome fight anyway.

At the end of the day, 'Bullet' is one of the most dominant champions in UFC history, and if anyone deserves a chance at this on the current roster, it's her.

#4. Khamzat Chimaev will become UFC middleweight champion

Expand Tweet

Arguably the best individual performance of 2024 came at UFC 308, when Khamzat Chimaev faced off with former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker.

Given that 'Borz' had only ever beaten a fellow former welterweight in Kamaru Usman at 185 pounds, there were plenty of questions around how well he'd fare in the bout.

However, Chimaev stunned everyone by smashing his way through 'The Reaper', finishing him off with a brutal face crank late in the first round.

It was a stunning showing, particularly given Whittaker had only ever lost to Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis at 185 pounds, and had never been submitted before.

It now seems inevitable that Chimaev will fight for the middleweight title in 2025. The only question really is whether he'll skip right to the front of the queue to fight current champ du Plessis, or whether Sean Strickland will face 'Stillknocks' first.

Either way, though, given what we've seen Chimaev do, it seems inevitable that he'll beat either man, probably via submission, to claim the gold next year.

Both du Plessis and Strickland are fantastic fighters in their own right, but after seeing what 'Borz' did to Whittaker, he already feels like the uncrowned champ.

#3. Bo Nickal will suffer the first defeat of his MMA career

Expand Tweet

Few prospects have ever entered the UFC with as much hype behind them as Bo Nickal.

The three-time NCAA Division I national champion wrestler was signed by Dana White after just three professional fights. Since then, he's won four straight bouts in the octagon, most recently outpointing Paul Craig.

However, the fight with Craig showed that Nickal isn't developing his skills quite as quickly as many observers thought he would. The wrestling standout struggled with 'Bearjew' throughout the fight, even garnering a negative reaction from the fans in New York.

Rather than state that he'd look to improve his showing in his next fight though, Nickal was defiant after the bout. He claimed he was pleased with his showing, and even hit out at the fans who criticised him.

This was surprising, particularly because it was clear to most observers that Nickal has a lot of improvement required if he wants to make it to the top.

It feels unlikely that the UFC will let Nickal take a step down from Craig for his next fight. With that in mind, without the right attitude, it feels likely that the prospect will see his unbeaten record come off the rails.

It may be the case that Nickal isn't being truthful about his thoughts on the Craig fight, but if he is, then it wouldn't be surprising at all to see him suffer the first loss of his career in 2025.

#2. Conor McGregor will attempt to leave the UFC

Expand Tweet

It's now been well over three years since Conor McGregor last stepped into the octagon for his third fight with Dustin Poirier.

'The Notorious' famously suffered a bad leg break in that fight, but has since recovered from the injury. Despite this, he has still not returned to action, seeing his proposed fight with Michael Chandler scrapped on multiple occasions.

The Irishman remains the UFC's most recognizable star, but it definitely feels like the promotion is beginning to move on from the 'McGregor Era' at this stage.

'The Notorious' is no longer in the news as much as he once was, and right now, there are more stories about his current trial - and confession to cocaine use - than his fighting future.

Despite this, Dana White has been adamant that McGregor will return to action at some point in 2025.

However, whether this will happen remains up in the air. In fact, it feels like there's a chance that rather than step into the octagon, 'The Notorious' may attempt to leave the UFC altogether next year.

It's a well-known fact that the Irishman only has two fights remaining on his current deal with the promotion, and it's recently been speculated that he wants to test free agency when this deal is up.

Could McGregor attempt to wait out his contract, though, and emulate Francis Ngannou in attempting to abandon ship?

Given the mystery that his current status with White and company seems to be shrouded in, this might be a good bet. Whether they'd let 'The Notorious' leave without a fight, though - both figuratively and literally - remains to be seen.

Therefore, expect some big stories around McGregor in 2025.

#1. Jon Jones will retire rather than fight Tom Aspinall

Expand Tweet

This past weekend saw Jon Jones defend his heavyweight title for the first time, as he defeated former titleholder Stipe Miocic in a dominant showing. However, there are still doubts that 'Bones' is actually the UFC's top heavyweight right now, and that's because of the existance of interim champ Tom Aspinall.

The UK-based fighter has won eight of his nine bouts in the octagon, stopping every fighter he's beaten. His only loss came via a freak injury, and he holds wins over Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov, and Sergei Pavlovich.

Essentially, the idea that Jones and Aspinall should face off in 2025 to unify their titles should be an absolute no brainer. Despite this, to say Jones has shown reluctance to fight the Brit would be an understatement.

He's stated that he doesn't want to to business with Aspinall, he's done fighting up and comers, and that he'd rather fight light-heavyweight champ Alex Pereira, even if it means giving his title up.

Dana White, though, has suggested that the Aspinall fight is the only one on the table for 'Bones', and if he doesn't want to take it, he'd be better off retiring.

With that in mind, then, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Jones decide to walk away and retire next year. He's already hinted at hanging up his gloves in the past, he's 37 years old, and he seems adamant that he doesn't want Aspinall.

Money talks, of course, and so if the UFC offers Jones enough, it wouldn't be a major shocker to see him change his tune. For now, though, the prediction is that 'Bones' hangs up his gloves early in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback