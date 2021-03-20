5 classic UFC fights to binge-watch - Vol 1

If you need a UFC fight fix, then look no further than these outstanding matchups. These are epic heavyweight clashes with unforgettable finishes. Take a trip back in time and check out these 5 classic UFC fights.

There are no spoilers below just enough information to get you hyped for the action.

#5 Dustin Poirier vs Chan Sung Jung (The Korean Zombie)

The Korean Zombie

On May 15th, 2012 at UFC on Fuel TV 3, Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier faced The Korean Zombie in a featherweight bout in the main event.

Both fighters came into this fight looking to become the number 1 contender for Jose Aldo’s featherweight championship. This fight is a chance to see a 24-year-old TKZ battle a 22-year-old Dustin Poirier.

Another reason to watch this fight is that it was awarded the Fight of the Year and the Submission of the Year by several MMA publications in 2012.

#4 Ronda Rousey vs Bethe Correia

UFC 190 Weigh-in

UFC 190 in Rio de Janeiro in August of 2015 was headlined by reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey. The undefeated champion would face hometown challenger Bethe Correia, who was also undefeated in MMA.

Ronda received a hero’s welcome in Brazil even though she was facing a Brazilian opponent. Correia was very outspoken leading up to the fight, which led to fireworks inside the Octagon.

#3 Jon Jones vs Lyoto Machida

Jon Jones in the octagon

In December of 2011, Jon Jones made his second title defense of the UFC light heavyweight championship against Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in Toronto, Canada.

It was a battle of styles: the former champion Machida’s unorthodox karate against Jone’s wrestling-based approach. The end of this fight left many fans speechless and provided another legendary moment in the Octagon.

#2 Tony Ferguson vs Edson Barboza

UFC 229: Ferguson v Pettis

Elite UFC lightweight contenders Edson Barboza and Tony Ferguson met in the Octagon at The Ultimate Fighter Finale - McGregor vs Faber in December of 2015.

Ferguson came into this bout on a 6-fight win streak while Barboza (who was replacing an injured Khabib Nurmagomedov) had recently defeated Paul Felder. This fight promised non-stop-action and it certainly delivered.

If you love top-class MMA, then this fight is for you.

#1 Antonio 'Big Foot' Silva vs Mark Hunt

UFC Fight Night: Hunt v Bigfoot

Brisbane, Australia played host to one of the greatest heavyweight fights in UFC history between Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva and the ‘Super Samoan’ Mark Hunt in 2013.

There’s nothing better than a titanic heavyweight matchup and the showcased the best in the UFC's heavyweight division. Both fighters were never the same after this epic heavyweight clash.