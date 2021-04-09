5 classic UFC fights to binge-watch - Vol 2

Let's take a trip back in time to UFC matchups from the past that every MMA fan must-see. These epic UFC clashes will keep you entertained and remind you why MMA is the greatest sport in the world.

So, kick back, relax and check out these 5 classic UFC fights.

There are no spoilers below just enough information to get you hyped for the action.

#5 Justin Gaethje vs Michael Johnson

Johnson vs Gaethje

July 7th, 2017, was the date of Justin Gaethje's UFC debut. The former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion faced UFC veteran Michael Johnson in the main event of The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale.

Johnson came into the fight with impressive wins over Tony Ferguson, Dustin Poirier, and Edson Barboza. However, all eyes were on the undefeated Gaethje, who was known for his all-action fight style.

This fight goes down as one of the greatest UFC lightweight bouts in history and one of the most memorable debuts by any fighter.

Your fight of the year is happening right NOW! #TUF25Finale #Gaethje — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) July 8, 2017

#4 Chris Weidman vs Anderson Silva 1

Advertisement

Anderson Silva vs Chris Weidman

UFC 162 in Las Vegas in July of 2013 was headlined by a middleweight championship bout between Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman.

The reigning champion Silva had not lost in the UFC (16-0) while the challenger Weidman was undefeated in his pro MMA career (9-0). The fight between the middleweights proved to be an instant classic with an unforgettable ending that fight fans still talk about.

Wow...... — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) July 7, 2013

#3 Amanda Nunes vs Cat Zingano

Zingano vs Nunes

Cat 'Alpha' Zingano and Amanda 'Lioness' Nunes were matched up in a UFC women´s bantamweight number 1 contender fight at UFC 178 in 2014.

Advertisement

Zingano, who was undefeated at the time, had been out for over a year with injury and was looking to continue her perfect run in the UFC against Nunes. This high-action bout had as many twists and turns as an M.Night Shyamalan movie and is one of the greatest female fights in UFC history.

#2 Robbie Lawler vs Johny Hendricks 1

Lawler vs Hendricks

The vacant UFC welterweight championship was up for grabs at UFC 171 on March 15th, 2014 in Dallas.

The number-one contender Johny Hendricks was matched against MMA veteran Robbie Lawler. Hendricks was coming off a controversial title split decision loss to Georges St-Pierre, who vacated the title after the fight.

Robbie Lawler is famous for his walking forward in fights while throwing bombs and his championship battle at UFC 171 with Hendricks did not disappoint.

Advertisement

#1 Dan Henderson vs Shogun Rua 1

Henderson vs Shogun

At UFC 139 back in November 2011, Dan Henderson and Shogun Rua took part in one of the greatest UFC fights in MMA history. The light heavyweight battle between the two MMA legends is now enshrined in the UFC Hall of Fame. Yes, the fight is THAT good.

If you are looking for a fight to show your friends what the UFC is all about then this is the one. The bout was a classic battle that is in most MMA fans’ top 5 fights of all time.