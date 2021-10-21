5 current UFC champions who could become the GOAT in their weight classes

Very few fighters can become champions in the UFC. Naturally, fewer still become known as the greatest of all time in their weight class.

Right now, the UFC has a number of excellent champions, but do any of them have the possibility of becoming all-time greats?

The answer is absolutely. While some of the UFC’s current champions are only just beginning their journey, there’s every chance that some of them could go onto cement a legacy as the GOAT in their weight class, surpassing some truly brilliant former champions in the process.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA GOAT THREAD.

The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.

My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.

However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily. GOAT THREAD.

Here are five current UFC champions who could become the GOAT in their weight classes.

#5. Alexander Volkanovski – UFC featherweight champion

Alexander Volkanovski seems to be well on his way to becoming known as the UFC's greatest-ever featherweight

Alexander Volkanovski may well be the UFC’s most underrated champion right now. However, could ‘The Great’ go onto become the greatest 145lber of all time? It definitely seems possible.

Quite why Volkanovski doesn’t receive the respect from UFC fans that some of the promotion’s other champions do is a mystery, although admittedly, that may change after his epic victory over Brian Ortega at UFC 266.

Overall though, the Australian has literally everything it takes to become known as the UFC’s featherweight GOAT.

Prior to his title reign, the general consensus would’ve been that the GOAT title at 145 pounds belonged to either Jose Aldo or Max Holloway. Both fighters count themselves among the victims of Volkanovski, with Holloway falling victim to him on two occasions.

Volkanovski’s record is also phenomenal, standing at 23-1. He’s already beaten some other greats at featherweight, including Chad Mendes and 'T-City'.

‘The Great’ may find it tricky to match Aldo’s record of seven successful title defenses. However, it’s also fair to suggest that the UFC featherweight division at that time wasn’t as strong as it is today.

If Volkanovski can defeat other top contenders such as Giga Chikadze and Yair Rodriguez, there’s every chance he could usurp the Brazilian to become the UFC’s greatest featherweight.

