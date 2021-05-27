5 Current UFC fighters who have day jobs apart from fighting

MMA is a sport which an athlete has dedicated their entire life to in order to become a UFC champion or even a great fighter. But there are some fighters who are exceptions to this saying as they also hold day jobs that have nothing to do with fighting.

Some people do this just because they like it. But there are fighters who do it to have an extra source of income as they are not yet earning enough money from fighting in the UFC.

Let's take a look at 5 fighters who engage in day jobs that are not related to fighting:

#5 Eddie Wineland

UFC Fight Night: Wineland v Castenda

Eddie Wineland is a veteran of the sport who has had 40 MMA fights, 15 of which have been in the UFC. The bantamweight has an overall MMA record of 24-15-1.

But fighting is not all that Wineland does. The 36-year-old also works as a firefighter.

Wineland is equally dedicated to both his jobs. One proof of this is the instance when he performed his duties as a firefighter just one day before competing for the UFC bantamweight title against Renan Barao.

The bantamweight fighter also does part-time work at a maintenance company.

#4 Luke Rockhold

The next fighter on this list is none other than former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Rockhold has had a great MMA career, but lately he has fallen short on multiple occasions in the octagon. Rockhold has lost three of his last four fights, all via knockout.

But this should not concern Rockhold fans as the middleweight has other streams of revenue, the biggest of which is his modeling career.

Rockhold has been the face of brands like Ralph Lauren and can currently be seen collaborating with clothing brand RVCA.

The former champion recently came out and said he is itching for a fight as it has been almost two years since the fighter shared an octagon with someone.

Even if Rockhold does not fight in the near future, he will surely not be worrying about paying the bills anytime soon.

#3 Geoff Neal

UFC Fight Night: Magny v Neal

Geoff Neal is a UFC fighter who currently holds the 10th position in the UFC welterweight rankings. By finishing 10 out of his 13 MMA wins, including TKO finishes over Niko Price and Mike Perry, Neal has proved himself to be a formidable opponent in the octagon.

But 'Handz of Steel' has been facing some financial roadblocks lately. Neal used to work at a food joint in Texas as late as 2019. But after working there for 10 years, the welterweight finally quit his day job before his fight with Perry.

But luck has not been on Neal's side as of late. Unable to get a fight since the start of the pandemic, Neal had to go back to his old job.

'Handz of Steel' has fought twice since then, losing both times.

#2 Al Iaquinta

UFC 223: Nurmagomedov v Iaquinta

Entering at number 2 on this list is lightweight fighter Al Iaquinta. Always considered a tough opponent for any of the fighters in the 155-pound division, 'Raging Al' has not fought in almost two years.

In the meantime, the fighter has kept himself busy by growing his real estate business which seems to be going really well.

It was when he was not happy with the contract for his fight against Thiago Silva that the New Yorker started applying for a license as a real estate agent.

#1 Stipe Miocic

Any hardcore MMA fan would have already guessed that former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic was going to make an appearance on this list.

Unlike some of the fighters on this list, Miocic's motivation does not come from earning extra money. He just simply loves being a firefighter and helping people.

The heavyweight has also stated that he will likely go full-time in his role as a firefighter after retiring from the UFC.

