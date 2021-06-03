5 most disrespectful celebrations in UFC

Disrespectful celebrations in the UFC have often extended rivalries.

The biggest joy a fighter can feel is when they see their hands raised at the end of a fight. Athletes celebrating with their corners and families make for feel-good moments.

However, there are several instances when these moments are ruined by winners who remain bitter after defeating their rivals. A few athletes forgo class and maturity to make their opponents feel worse about the loss.

In this article, we look at five of the most disrespectful celebrations in UFC history.

#5 - Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have never liked each other very much. The two fighters have had heated moments outside the UFC octagon. Jones once threatened to throw a stool at Cormier, and they even brawled during a pre-fight media day.

In the lead-up to their first face-off at UFC 182, it was clear that Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier did not have any respect or love for each other. It should not be surprising that the winner engaged in a disrespectful celebration.

'Bones' won four out of five rounds against Cormier at UFC 182. With no doubt about the bout's outcome, Jon Jones stopped fighting before the final bell rang.

DC attempted a single-leg takedown on 'Bones' in the dying seconds of the fight. Jon Jones did not defend the attempt. Instead, he threw his arms up in triumph and mocked Cormier.

After Herb Dean broke the two fighters apart, Jon Jones then directed a WWE-style D-Generation X cross-crotch chop at Daniel Cormier.

'Bones' could have stayed humble in his moment of victory. However, given the animosity between the two fighters, he engaged in one of the most disrespectful celebrations in UFC history.

#4 - Brock Lesnar vs Frank Mir II

Brock Lesnar with the ground and pound on Frank Mir

Brock Lesnar made his UFC debut in 2008 against Frank Mir. While Lesnar dominated the majority of the fight, Mir eventually managed to submit the newcomer via kneebar.

The two were to meet a year and a half later at UFC 100. By that time, Brock Lesnar had become the heavyweight champion after defeating Randy Couture. In the rematch, Lesnar had a chance to defend his title and avenge his previous loss.

Meanwhile, interim champion Frank Mir was busy talking smack about Brock Lesnar between the two fights. The discourtesy irked the 'Beast Incarnate' and made him hateful towards Mir.

This set the stage for one of the most disrespectful celebrations in UFC history.

At UFC 100, which was the promotion's biggest card up to that point, Brock Lesnar TKO'd Frank Mir in under two minutes. Even after bashing Mir's face in and unifying the UFC heavyweight title in victory, Brock Lesnar wasn't done. He first marched around the octagon shouting "Who's the f**ing man?" and then walked up to the bloodied Frank Mir to say:

"Talk all the shit you want now, fuc**r."

Brock Lesnar then flipped the crowd off. In the post-fight interview, Lesnar told Joe Rogan:

"Frank Mir had a horseshoe up his a**.. I told him that a year ago. I pulled the some bit** out and then I beat him up with it.. Whooo!"

After being on the receiving end of one of the most disrespectful celebrations in UFC and his life, Frank Mir decided to never cross paths with Brock Lesnar again.

#3 - Michael Bisping vs Luke Rockhold

Michael Bisping's disrespectful celebration after defeating Luke Rockhold

Michael Bisping vs. Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 was one of the greatest title fight upsets in the MMA promotion's history. It also included one of the most disrespectful celebrations.

At UFC 199, Michael 'Count' Bisping came in on a short 17-day notice to knock out UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in Round 1.

Bad blood between the two fighters began when Rockhold submitted Michael Bisping two years earlier in Sydney.

After avenging his loss against Rockhold, 'The Count' climbed on top of the octagon and pointed at Rockhold, who was still under the care of the medical staff. He then engaged in one of the most heated and disrespectful celebrations in UFC history, shouting "F**k you!"

Bisping also laughed at Rockhold mid-celebration and asked the downed fighter if he knew where he was. The newly crowned UFC champion then told the cameras:

"That was easy. That was the easiest fight of my life."

#2 - Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren

Jorge Masvidal pounds Ben Askren at UFC 239

Fighters often show concern for their opponents after gruesome knockouts. However, given the animosity that Jorge Masvidal had for Ben Askren in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 239, respect had no place between the fighters.

Jorge Masvidal charged at a lunging 'Funky' and dealt a vicious flying knee to his head. Askren was out instantly, and as he lay knocked out on the floor, Masvidal threw in a couple of fists for good measure.

After the referee stopped the fight, 'Gamebred' mocked Ben Askren, tapping the floor and saying:

"Talk that sh*t now."

Masvidal kept mocking Askren by raising his knee while being announced as the winner and imitated 'Funky' by falling to the floor in a fencing response position.

'Gamebred' set the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history and one of the most disrespectful celebrations in the promotion's timeline.

#1 - Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya TKO's Paulo Costa

In his second title defense, Israel Adesanya shut out Paulo Costa via TKO at UFC 253. He followed it up with perhaps the most disrespectful celebration in UFC history.

In a crucial fight in Adesanya's career, 'The Last Stylebender' produced a performance of a lifetime. However, winning was just not enough for the champion as he chose to fire up his rivalry against 'Borrachinha' with a disrespectful celebration at the end.

After several hours of trash-talking from both sides before the fight, Adesanya delivered a spectacular knockout of Costa in the second round. The challenger fell to the ground and offered his back, which gave 'The Last Stylebender' an opportunity to show utter disrespect.

As referee Jason Herzog approached to separate Adesanya from a floored Paulo Costa, the champion 'dry-humped' his latest victim before finally moving away.

'The Last Stylebender' was not done yet. Adensanya continued his disrespectful celebration. He started break-dancing and then told Paul Costa's coach, "I'll c*m all over you," while making indecent gestures. Naturally, Costa was not as irked about the loss as he was about Adesanya's disrespectful celebration.

In his first career defeat, 'Borrachinha' also ended up on the wrong side of one of the most disrespectful celebrations in UFC history.

