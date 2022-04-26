5 dream fights for Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev has quickly become one of the biggest stars on the UFC roster. His rise to the top of the rankings has been almost unprecedented as he’s blown away opponent after opponent. Despite finally seeming somewhat human in his fight with Gilbert Burns, he continues to ride a massive wave of momentum.

While some have criticized elements of his performance against Burns, Chimaev still defeated a top-five welterweight in just his fifth fight in the company. It was also the first time we’ve seen anyone have a crumb of success against the Brazilian

Chimaev burst onto the UFC scene, earning two finishes in two weeks and winning two bonuses. He followed that up with a terrifying one-punch knock-out of Gerald Meerschaert III before making quick work of his first ranked opponent in Li Jingliang.

Now that he’s added Burns to this list, Chimaev is set for huge fights at welterweight and potentially middleweight. Here are five dream fights for Khamzat Chimaev:

#5. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Colby Covington

Colby Covington has a record of 17-3.

This fight only ranks so low as it is not so much of a "dream" fight, given Dana White has indicated that this bout may well be next for Khamzat Chimaev. However, it remains an intriguing clash of styles between two of the world's best welterweights.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Khamzat Chimaev -125 (4/5)

Colby Covington +105 (21/20)



(odds via Khamzat Chimaev opens as the favourite in a potential fight with Colby Covington:Khamzat Chimaev -125 (4/5)Colby Covington +105 (21/20)(odds via @betonline_ag Khamzat Chimaev opens as the favourite in a potential fight with Colby Covington:Khamzat Chimaev -125 (4/5)Colby Covington +105 (21/20)(odds via @betonline_ag) 👀 https://t.co/og5BnvudvK

Should these two square off, which looks likely, it will be fascinating to see which fighter proves to be the superior wrestler. Chimaev is originally from Dagestan, Russia, and has proven to be on par with all dominant grapplers from that area. Colby Covington, however, employs an American style of wrestling.

While it would be interesting to see which style would come out on top, we could also see a striking affair if the two styles cancel each other out. That is what happened when Covington first faced Kamaru Usman with breathtaking results. Hopefully, we won't have to wait long to see how this fight will play out.

#4. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov has a record of 15-0.

Both Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmonov have forced their way into the rankings without tasting defeat. They have become two of the most feared men on the roster in the process. If they were to maintain their undefeated streaks before fighting for the title, this bout has the potential to be electric.

RJ Clifford @RJcliffordMMA Is there a more likely future title fight between two non-champions than Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Khamzat Chimaev? Is there a more likely future title fight between two non-champions than Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Khamzat Chimaev?

Rakhmonov may not get nearly the same amount of attention as 'Borz,' but his UFC resume is similarly impressive. He's 3-0 in the promotion and has finished every opponent he's ever faced, a streak similar to what we saw from Chimaev before the Gilbert Burns fight.

Both men are exceptional at grappling and striking, so a bout between them could be one of the highest-level match-ups the UFC has seen. Given just how dominant both men have been so far, the intrigue in this one would be massive, making it a proper dream fight for Chimaev.

#3. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Darren Till

Darren Till holds a record of 18-4-1.

We might be getting a little far-fetched here, but a contest between Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till screams dream fight. In a sport where we've seen former best friends end up fighting one another before, perhaps we could see these two face off one day.

D @darrentill2

after I destroy jack in December, if you are still struggling to get a match.

I’ll give you a go at the big boys son!!!

🦍 Rankings have never mattered in the @Ufc @KChimaev after I destroy jack in December, if you are still struggling to get a match.I’ll give you a go at the big boys son!!! Rankings have never mattered in the @Ufc@KChimaev after I destroy jack in December, if you are still struggling to get a match.I’ll give you a go at the big boys son!!!🦍

For now, they appear to be the best of friends and are currently competing in two different divisions. However, Chimaev has already competed in the UFC at middleweight, so that would likely not be an obstacle if the pair fought one day.

This matchup would be an actual dream fight, simply down to its storyline. Imagine the promotional packages with all the clips of the two friends introducing the bout. As insane a story as this would be, it doesn't rank higher, as you would imagine Chimaev would be a heavy favorite.

#2. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya holds a record of 22-1.

If Khamzat Chimaev does return to the middleweight division, and you get the sense that he will one day, there is no bigger fight for him than Israel Adesanya. These two prominent personalities will be sure to sell this fight extensively, and watching these elite competitors go at it would also be a treat.

Adesanya, in truth, might soon run out of intriguing opponents in the middleweight division, so he could very well be interested in this fight before long. ‘The Last Stylebender’ has been invincible at middleweight with his kick-boxing offense, but he may not have faced anyone as well-rounded as Chimaev.

This fight might be more prominent if it happens soon, as there is still some uncertainty around just how good Chimaev is. Setting these two up before the Swedish fighter has the chance to take on the very top of the welterweight division would add further intrigue to this dream fight.

#1. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman holds a record of 20-1.

While this is a true dream fight, it could easily become a reality before too long. Chimaev is only behind Leon Edwards in the queue for a welterweight title shot, so one more win for each man could be enough to set this one up. If that were to happen, it would produce one of the biggest title fights in history.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full story: Kamaru Usman says Khamzat Chimaev has proven worthy of a title shotFull story: bit.ly/3MeSCwh Kamaru Usman says Khamzat Chimaev has proven worthy of a title shot 🐺🏆Full story: bit.ly/3MeSCwh https://t.co/D4WNs69vWE

It would undoubtedly be one of the highest-skilled match-ups MMA has seen. Both men’s elite-level grappling is their bread and butter, but they’ve also developed a striking offense that is effective at the highest level. It would be fascinating to see which fighter would have the advantage in either department.

Kamaru Usman has become one of the biggest stars in the sport through his battles with Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. However, he has never faced someone with as much momentum as Chimaev. The fight seems destined to happen one day, and what a spectacle it would be.

