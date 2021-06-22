5 of the most eccentric fighters in the UFC

The UFC thrives on having unique personalities within its roster. With so many athletes all at an incredibly high level of martial arts prowess, being eccentric can pay dividends when it comes to standing out from the pack.

Fighters like Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya have mastered the ability to promote themselves, with their skills on the microphone unmatched. They can sell a potential fight with just a few minutes in front of the camera; as McGregor often says, "it's just business."

There are some fighters out there who aren't trying to promote themselves and create hype around their names. Instead, they are simply expressing themselves the only way they know how. In the following list, we will go over five fighters whose eccentric personalities stand out from the rest of UFC's roster.

#5 Kevin 'Trailblazer' Holland - UFC middleweight

Outside of the UFC octagon, Kevin Holland is charismatic, confident and quick-witted. However, it is when he steps inside the cage that his eccentricity truly comes out. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of a crowd presence essentially became the norm in UFC events. This allowed Holland to stand out.

Holland is incredibly vocal when fighting. This can range from him giving Joaquin Buckley advice on his punch technique mid scrap to commentating on how surprised he was at Darren Stewart's strength when the Englishman began wrestling exchanges with him.

However, the most bizarre Holland moment to date was in his fight against Derek Brunson. Holland struggled against Brunson's wrestling-heavy attack, and his corner attempted to give him advice in between rounds. Rather than listen to his coaches, Holland began shouting at Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was watching the fight with Dana White.

The bizarre exchange can be seen below:

