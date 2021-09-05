5 most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till

A rare UFC show with a distinctly European flavor, UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till turned out to be a lot of fun.

This UFC Fight Night event had plenty of stellar finishes, with knockouts and submissions up and down the card and just four fights going the distance.

Will it prove to be one of the UFC’s most memorable events of 2021? Probably not, but for a handful of fighters, it provided moments that will never be forgotten.

Two names you won't forget! 🙌@PaddyTheBaddy & Aspinall are taking some extra cash back to England. 💰



[ B2YB: @P3Protein ] pic.twitter.com/6a8iSJnPZK — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

Here are the five most explosive moments from UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs. Darren Till.

#5. Julian Erosa produces a slick moment to get back into the UFC’s winners circle

Julian Erosa pulled off a slick submission to cap a comeback against Charles Jourdain

Julian Erosa has had a mixed time in the UFC across his two stints with the promotion. He needed a win last night following a bad loss in his previous fight in June.

Midway through the contest, it didn't look like he'd get it. He might've edged a tight first round against opponent Charles Jourdain, but the second round clearly went to 'Air.' He hurt Erosa with his strikes on more than one occasion and dropped 'Juicy J' with a right hand late in the stanza.

But Erosa managed to survive, and in the third round, when the two men tied up on the ground, 'Juicy J' surprised his opponent by latching onto a D'Arce choke.

JUICY J gets it locked in TIGHT to end it! 🔒



[ @JuicyJ_Erosa | #UFCVegas36 | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/1kg4VnnOeB — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

Jourdain attempted to roll free from the hold, but Erosa’s grip looked seriously tight, and ‘Air’ was forced to tap out before he fell unconscious.

The D’Arce is one of the prettier submissions seen in the UFC, but unfortunately – as the grappling level of fighters in the octagon increases – it has become quite rare. So to see Erosa pull one off and complete quite the comeback was pretty excellent.

He didn’t win a $50k bonus from the UFC for his efforts, as admittedly, there were more high-level finishes on offer last night. Even so, this was definitely one of the night’s more memorable moments.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh